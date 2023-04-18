30-ft-long tiny house fits four into light-filled and airy interior

Wind River Tiny Homes recently completed a new tiny house named the Ocoee that sleeps up to four people comfortably in a length of just 30 ft (9.1 m). Like the MitchCraft-designed Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home, it has an extra-wide interior, however while the MitchCraft model used the additional space to offer a relatively large kitchen, this example takes a different approach and is arranged around an airy and light-filled living room.

The Ocoee is based on a triple-axle trailer and, as mentioned, has an increased width, which works out at 10 ft (3 m), a small but significant increase over the standard width of 8.5 ft (2.5 m). Extra-wide tiny houses are becoming more common and offer the benefit of a more apartment-like interior, though require a permit for towing on a standard US road, so are probably a better fit for homes that won't be moved around constantly.

The ground floor of the home measures 312 sq ft (almost 29 sq m), the majority of which is taken up by the living room, which has lots of glazing and a high ceiling. The model shown only has a sofa but can also be outfitted with a combined office space/dining table too, if required, as well as storage space.

The living room is connected to an L-shaped kitchen, which contains a butcher block countertop, sink, electric cooktop, oven, a fridge, and a combination washer/dryer. Over on the opposite side of the home to the kitchen lies the bathroom. This has a shower, plus a toilet, and vanity sink as standard, though a tub can also be installed optionally.

There are two bedrooms in the Ocoee, both of which are reached by storage-integrated staircase. These are standard tiny house-style lofts with low ceilings and a king-sized bed in the master bedroom and a queen-sized bed in the second bedroom. Additionally, they both have useful lowered standing platforms that allow the owners 6 ft (1.8 m) of headroom, making it much easier to get dressed.

The Ocoee comes with closed-cell spray foam insulation installed on the walls, ceiling and underbelly of the trailer, and has a high level of airtightness, meaning it should perform well in extremes of heat and cold. It also comes with lots of options, including colors and materials, as shown in the gallery.

Pricing for the Ocoee starts at US$118,200.

Source: Wind River Tiny Homes