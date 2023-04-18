© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

30-ft-long tiny house fits four into light-filled and airy interior

By Adam Williams
April 18, 2023
30-ft-long tiny house fits four into light-filled and airy interior
The Ocoee's downstairs level measures 312 sq ft (almost 29 sq m), much of which is taken up by a central living room
The Ocoee's downstairs level measures 312 sq ft (almost 29 sq m), much of which is taken up by a central living room
View 10 Images
The Ocoee starts at US$118,200, though this could rise significantly, depending on options chosen
1/10
The Ocoee starts at US$118,200, though this could rise significantly, depending on options chosen
The Ocoee's exterior can be finished in painted shiplap or smooth panels in multiple colors
2/10
The Ocoee's exterior can be finished in painted shiplap or smooth panels in multiple colors
The Ocoee's downstairs level measures 312 sq ft (almost 29 sq m), much of which is taken up by a central living room
3/10
The Ocoee's downstairs level measures 312 sq ft (almost 29 sq m), much of which is taken up by a central living room
The Ocoee has a width of 10 ft (3 m), which is an increase over the more typical 8.5 ft (2.5 m), enabling it to offer a relatively spacious and apartment-like interior layout
4/10
The Ocoee has a width of 10 ft (3 m), which is an increase over the more typical 8.5 ft (2.5 m), enabling it to offer a relatively spacious and apartment-like interior layout
There are two bedroom lofts in the Ocoee, both of which are standard tiny house-style bedroom lofts with low ceilings
5/10
There are two bedroom lofts in the Ocoee, both of which are standard tiny house-style bedrooms with low ceilings
One of the Ocoee's bedrooms has a king-sized bed while the other has a queen-sized bed
6/10
One of the Ocoee's bedrooms has a king-sized bed while the other has a queen-sized bed
The Ocoee's bedrooms are reached by storage-integrated staircases
7/10
The Ocoee's bedrooms are reached by storage-integrated staircases
The Ocoee's bedrooms feature a lowered platform for standing on, making it easier to get dressed
8/10
The Ocoee's bedrooms feature a lowered platform for standing on, making it easier to get dressed
The Ocoee's interior and exterior come in multiple different colors and materials
9/10
The Ocoee's interior and exterior come in multiple different colors and materials
The Ocoee's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, sink and shower, though a bathtub is an optional extra
10/10
The Ocoee's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, sink and shower, though a bathtub is an optional extra
View gallery - 10 images

Wind River Tiny Homes recently completed a new tiny house named the Ocoee that sleeps up to four people comfortably in a length of just 30 ft (9.1 m). Like the MitchCraft-designed Jen's 34' x 10' Tiny Home, it has an extra-wide interior, however while the MitchCraft model used the additional space to offer a relatively large kitchen, this example takes a different approach and is arranged around an airy and light-filled living room.

The Ocoee is based on a triple-axle trailer and, as mentioned, has an increased width, which works out at 10 ft (3 m), a small but significant increase over the standard width of 8.5 ft (2.5 m). Extra-wide tiny houses are becoming more common and offer the benefit of a more apartment-like interior, though require a permit for towing on a standard US road, so are probably a better fit for homes that won't be moved around constantly.

The ground floor of the home measures 312 sq ft (almost 29 sq m), the majority of which is taken up by the living room, which has lots of glazing and a high ceiling. The model shown only has a sofa but can also be outfitted with a combined office space/dining table too, if required, as well as storage space.

The living room is connected to an L-shaped kitchen, which contains a butcher block countertop, sink, electric cooktop, oven, a fridge, and a combination washer/dryer. Over on the opposite side of the home to the kitchen lies the bathroom. This has a shower, plus a toilet, and vanity sink as standard, though a tub can also be installed optionally.

The Ocoee has a width of 10 ft (3 m), which is an increase over the more typical 8.5 ft (2.5 m), enabling it to offer a relatively spacious and apartment-like interior layout
The Ocoee has a width of 10 ft (3 m), which is an increase over the more typical 8.5 ft (2.5 m), enabling it to offer a relatively spacious and apartment-like interior layout

There are two bedrooms in the Ocoee, both of which are reached by storage-integrated staircase. These are standard tiny house-style lofts with low ceilings and a king-sized bed in the master bedroom and a queen-sized bed in the second bedroom. Additionally, they both have useful lowered standing platforms that allow the owners 6 ft (1.8 m) of headroom, making it much easier to get dressed.

The Ocoee comes with closed-cell spray foam insulation installed on the walls, ceiling and underbelly of the trailer, and has a high level of airtightness, meaning it should perform well in extremes of heat and cold. It also comes with lots of options, including colors and materials, as shown in the gallery.

Pricing for the Ocoee starts at US$118,200.

Source: Wind River Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
1 comment
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
1 comment
vince
The Tiny home industry should borrow a page from RV industry and make sides that expand out and roof that expands up and floor that expands down to ground level by making wheels and axles slide out from under the Tiny home and come to rest at ends of home and act as bumpers to protect home. Then you cam have two full story levels and total height of 16 feet when parked and have livibg space on lower level and bedrooms up with bath.