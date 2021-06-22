No-frills tiny house keeps things simple to drive costs down

The Purple Palace isn't actually a palace, nor is it even purple, but what it does offer is a compact tiny house at a relatively low budget. During the design process, New Zealand's Build Tiny went to considerable lengths to keep the price down by focusing on the basics and leaving the interior decor unfinished.

The Purple Palace has a total length of 7.4 m (24 ft) and width of 2.4 m (7.8 ft), making it a lot easier to lug around New Zealand than the massive North American models we regularly feature, which can be almost twice as long. It consists of a steel frame and is finished in vinyl. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but has been pre-wired to accept solar panels in the future, when the owner is ready to upgrade to an off-grid setup.

The decor inside is simple and the poplar plywood walls are left unpainted to save money (the owner plans to do it herself – and has already added a splash of purple). Additionally, to further cut costs, the number of windows were kept to the minimum required for light and ventilation.

As visitors enter, the living room is to the right. This is furnished with a small sofa, and is also home to a wood-burning stove, which is the sole source of warmth. The kitchen is nearby and contains a small drop-down breakfast bar area, washing machine, sink, a small two-burner stove (but no oven), and a fridge. The bathroom connects to the kitchen and looks quite compact, containing a shower, sink, and a composting toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Purple Palace, though the owner does plan to install a second loft at a later date. The bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft-style tiny house, though it has the clever addition of a lowered platform area, which makes it easier to get dressed.

Build Tiny estimates that the home would have cost anywhere between NZD 150,000-170,000 (US$104,000 - 11,8000) without the cost-saving measures, but says that it came in closer to NZD 115,000 ($80,000) – which is obviously still a lot of money, but works out relatively inexpensive for a custom made tiny house..

Source: Build Tiny