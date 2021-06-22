© 2021 New Atlas
No-frills tiny house keeps things simple to drive costs down

By Adam Williams
June 22, 2021
Build Tiny estimates that the Purple Palace would have cost between NZD 150,000-170,000 (US$104,000 - 11,8000) without the cost-saving measures, but says that it came in closer to NZD 115,000 ($80,000)
The Purple Palace has one bedroom, which is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Purple Palace includes a small stained glass window that already belonged to the owner
The Purple Palace's interior is heated with a small wood-burning stove
The Purple Palace's kitchen includes a folding breakfast bar that seats two people
The Purple Palace has one bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style bedroom and contains a double bed and some storage space. A lowered standing platform next to the bed makes getting dressed easier in the compact space
The Purple Palace's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Purple Palace's toilet is a composting model by New Zealand's Bambooloo
The Purple Palace's interior has been left unpainted to save money and this work will instead be carried out by the owner
The Purple Palace's kitchen includes a washer/dryer, sink, cabinetry, and a propane-powered two-burner stove
The Purple Palace is accessed through a large glass door that adds to the daylight inside and helps mitigate the lack of windows
The Purple Palace consists of a steel frame and its exterior is finished in vinyl
Build Tiny estimates that the Purple Palace would have cost between NZD 150,000-170,000 (US$104,000 - 11,8000) without the cost-saving measures, but says that it came in closer to NZD 115,000 ($80,000)
The Purple Palace is based on a double axle trailer
The Purple Palace isn't actually a palace, nor is it even purple, but what it does offer is a compact tiny house at a relatively low budget. During the design process, New Zealand's Build Tiny went to considerable lengths to keep the price down by focusing on the basics and leaving the interior decor unfinished.

The Purple Palace has a total length of 7.4 m (24 ft) and width of 2.4 m (7.8 ft), making it a lot easier to lug around New Zealand than the massive North American models we regularly feature, which can be almost twice as long. It consists of a steel frame and is finished in vinyl. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup but has been pre-wired to accept solar panels in the future, when the owner is ready to upgrade to an off-grid setup.

The decor inside is simple and the poplar plywood walls are left unpainted to save money (the owner plans to do it herself – and has already added a splash of purple). Additionally, to further cut costs, the number of windows were kept to the minimum required for light and ventilation.

As visitors enter, the living room is to the right. This is furnished with a small sofa, and is also home to a wood-burning stove, which is the sole source of warmth. The kitchen is nearby and contains a small drop-down breakfast bar area, washing machine, sink, a small two-burner stove (but no oven), and a fridge. The bathroom connects to the kitchen and looks quite compact, containing a shower, sink, and a composting toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Purple Palace, though the owner does plan to install a second loft at a later date. The bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft-style tiny house, though it has the clever addition of a lowered platform area, which makes it easier to get dressed.

Build Tiny estimates that the home would have cost anywhere between NZD 150,000-170,000 (US$104,000 - 11,8000) without the cost-saving measures, but says that it came in closer to NZD 115,000 ($80,000) – which is obviously still a lot of money, but works out relatively inexpensive for a custom made tiny house..

Source: Build Tiny

