Light-filled tiny house expands living space with a terrace up top

The Quantum SE tiny house is a relatively spacious model that includes an open and light-filled interior and a downstairs bedroom. The towable home also maximizes space by offering a neat rooftop terrace area.

This tiny house is designed by Australia's Kookaburra Tiny Homes – not to be confused with the Kookaburra tiny house – and is based on a triple-axle trailer, with a hardwearing metal exterior. It has a length of 9 m (29.5 ft), which is around average for a modern tiny house nowadays.

The Quantum SE is entered through its front terrace into the living room. This space looks light and airy thanks to the generous glazing and high ceiling, and it has a sofa and a breakfast bar.

Nearby is the kitchen, which features an oven and a four-burner propane-powered stove, plus a sink, cabinetry, a fridge/freezer, and room for some more appliances.

The kitchen leads onto a bathroom/laundry area with a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet. This room in turn connects to the Quantum SE's main bedroom, which has ample headroom to stand upright due to its location downstairs and it hosts a double bed, as well as a little storage.

The Quantum SE has a second bedroom upstairs that's reached by the ubiquitous storage-integrated staircase. It's a compact loft with a low ceiling, however it does have a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed.

Additionally, the upstairs bedroom features a hatch that provides access to the rooftop terrace area. This is quite small, though could be a nice spot to have a barbecue, or just to get some air and watch the sun go down, for example.

The Quantum SE is currently up for sale and starts at AUD150,000 (roughly US$95,000 – though we've no word on international shipping).

Source: Kookaburra Tiny Homes