Tiny Houses

Tiny house maximizes limited space with smart interior layout

By Adam Williams
January 16, 2023
Tiny house maximizes limited space with smart interior layout
The Ræv measures just 20 ft (6 m) in length
With their punishing space constraints, French tiny houses are always going to be a compromise – it's simply not possible to fit the features found in the huge North American models. Given it only had a length of just 20 ft (6 m) to work with, France's Baluchon managed to squeeze an impressive amount into its latest contemporary model, which includes a netted loft area, lots of storage space, and a well-stocked kitchen.

The Ræv (which is Danish for Fox) is finished in red cedar cladding and aluminum, and based on a double-axle trailer. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

Visitors enter the home into the living room. This looks relatively spacious and contains a large sofa bed with integrated storage, as well as a dining table and a seriously small wood-burning stove that serves as the main heating in the home. The glazing is generous and fills the simply finished interior with lots of natural light.

Adjacent to the living room is the kitchen area. This has a lot of storage space including a wardrobe that conceals the owner's bow and arrows. As far as appliances are concerned, it contains an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a dishwasher, fridge, and a sink. A sliding door with a handy chalkboard built into it leads into the bathroom. This looks quite compact and has a shower and toilet, with a safe stashed away in the toilet's cabinetry.

The Ræv's upstairs area is reached by wooden steps and includes the sort of loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling and double bed that regular readers will be more than familiar with. There is one neat addition though: a netted floor is also installed and, like Baluchon's Sïana, can be used as a relaxation or reading area, boosting the available floorspace, while not blocking the daylight.

We've no word on the exact cost of the Ræv, but Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at €80,000 (roughly US$85,000).

Source: Baluchon

