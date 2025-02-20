© 2025 New Atlas
Off-grid-capable tiny house fits two, plus guests, into just 21 ft

By Adam Williams
February 20, 2025
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] provides a comfortable home for two, plus guests, despite having a compact length of just 6.6 m (21.7 ft)
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] can optionally run off-the-grid with a full solar power setup
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] can optionally run off-the-grid with a full solar power setup
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in spruce boards, with a metal roof
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in spruce boards, with a metal roof
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] features a small technical room that's accessed from outside via its own door
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] features a small technical room that's accessed from outside via its own door
The bathroom in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] is compact but includes a shower, sink, and flushing toilet
The bathroom in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] is compact but includes a shower, sink, and flushing toilet
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] features an open and light-filled layout
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] features an open and light-filled layout
The living room in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] has a large L-shaped sofa bed with integrated storage
The living room in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] has a large L-shaped sofa bed with integrated storage
The living room in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] has dining table that's stowed away when not in use
The living room in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] has dining table that's stowed away when not in use
The kitchen in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] is small but includes a sink, electric cooktop, and fridge
The kitchen in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] is small but includes a sink, electric cooktop, and fridge
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] has a small closet area near the entrance for storing shoes and coats
The Redukt Pura [with stairs] has a small closet area near the entrance for storing shoes and coats
Measuring just 6.6 m (21.7 ft) long, this tiny house offers a well-designed and open interior layout that sleeps two, plus guests, in comfort. It could also be a good fit for budding explorers as it can be outfitted with full off-the-grid functionality.

Designed by Poland's Redukt, the not-so-snappily named Redukt Pura [with stairs] is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in spruce boards, with a metal roof. There's also a small storage box outside.

Double glass doors provide access to the living area. The layout in here is open and the generous glazing and minimalist decor help flatter the compact space. It has a large L-shaped sofa bed with integrated storage that sleeps two guests, plus there's some shelving and a dining table that's folded away when not in use.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is definitely on the simpler side and features a sink, an electric cooktop, a small fridge, some cabinetry and shelving. The bathroom is adjacent and looks compact even for a tiny house, but still hosts a shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink with some storage.

There's just one bedroom in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] and as you've probably guessed, it's reached by storage-integrated stairs. It's a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and space for a double bed, plus there's a skylight up there too.

Unusually, this model contains a technical room, which is accessed from the outside using its own door and can be used for storage. Additionally, the tiny house comes with a lot of options, such as changing the layout with a ladder instead of a staircase and off-grid functionality, which includes a water tank, solar power setup, propane for cooking, and a wood-burning stove for heat.

We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Redukt

