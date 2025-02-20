Off-grid-capable tiny house fits two, plus guests, into just 21 ft

Measuring just 6.6 m (21.7 ft) long, this tiny house offers a well-designed and open interior layout that sleeps two, plus guests, in comfort. It could also be a good fit for budding explorers as it can be outfitted with full off-the-grid functionality.

Designed by Poland's Redukt, the not-so-snappily named Redukt Pura [with stairs] is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in spruce boards, with a metal roof. There's also a small storage box outside.

Double glass doors provide access to the living area. The layout in here is open and the generous glazing and minimalist decor help flatter the compact space. It has a large L-shaped sofa bed with integrated storage that sleeps two guests, plus there's some shelving and a dining table that's folded away when not in use.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is definitely on the simpler side and features a sink, an electric cooktop, a small fridge, some cabinetry and shelving. The bathroom is adjacent and looks compact even for a tiny house, but still hosts a shower, a flushing toilet, and a sink with some storage.

There's just one bedroom in the Redukt Pura [with stairs] and as you've probably guessed, it's reached by storage-integrated stairs. It's a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and space for a double bed, plus there's a skylight up there too.

Unusually, this model contains a technical room, which is accessed from the outside using its own door and can be used for storage. Additionally, the tiny house comes with a lot of options, such as changing the layout with a ladder instead of a staircase and off-grid functionality, which includes a water tank, solar power setup, propane for cooking, and a wood-burning stove for heat.

We've no word on the price of this one.

