© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Insane motorized tiny house laughs at whatever nature throws at it

By Adam Williams
August 27, 2024
Insane motorized tiny house laughs at whatever nature throws at it
The Rubishack has a truck base that has been heavily modified and is powered by a first-generation Cummins engine
The Rubishack has a truck base that has been heavily modified and is powered by a first-generation Cummins engine
View 7 Images
The Rubishack has a truck base that has been heavily modified and is powered by a first-generation Cummins engine
1/7
The Rubishack has a truck base that has been heavily modified and is powered by a first-generation Cummins engine
The Rubishack has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m) and a width of 7 ft (2.1 m)
2/7
The Rubishack has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m) and a width of 7 ft (2.1 m)
The Rubishack is anchored by Rubitracks' own off-road track system
3/7
The Rubishack is anchored by Rubitracks' own off-road track system
The Rubishack was created as a promotional tool rather than a tiny house that Rubitracks is going to sell
4/7
The Rubishack was created as a promotional tool rather than a tiny house that Rubitracks is going to sell
The Rubishack's actual cabin part is built from wood, with generous glazing and a metal roof
5/7
The Rubishack's actual cabin part is built from wood, with generous glazing and a metal roof
The Rubishack's interior includes a bed at the front, above the engine
6/7
The Rubishack's interior includes a bed at the front, above the engine
The Rubishack's passengers sit in seating sourced from an old 1970s campervan
7/7
The Rubishack's passengers sit in seating sourced from an old 1970s campervan
View gallery - 7 images

We've seen a lot of tiny houses over the years, but they continue to surprise us. Case in point is the Rubishack by Canada's Rubitracks, which is a bonkers tiny house that has its own engine and off-road tracks, allowing it to overcome even the most challenging terrain.

Arguably as much a motorhome as it is a tiny house, the Rubishack consists of a heavily modified truck base and a first-generation Cummins engine that has only driven around 240,000 km (almost 150,000 miles).

It's anchored by four bolt-on tracks made by Rubitracks and is four-wheel-drive – or four-track-drive – capable, meaning it can handle rivers, snow, mud and beach.

The actual "house" part of this mobile home is built from wood and has generous glazing, plus a planter at the front. The whole thing has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m) and a width of 7 ft (2.1 m). Its interior is basic but well done and the driver and passenger sit in seats sourced from an old 1970s motorhome that swivel 360 degrees. The double bed is actually placed in front of the driving position, while behind the driver is a seating area and a table.

The Rubishack's passengers sit in seating sourced from an old 1970s campervan
The Rubishack's passengers sit in seating sourced from an old 1970s campervan

Rubitracks created the Rubishack as a promotional tool rather than a serious attempt at transforming the tiny house scene, so alas this thing isn't about to hit the market any time soon.

The team's videos are well worth a look and show the Rubishack tearing up the landscape through all different types of terrain, as well as the work carried out to put it together.

Cummins Powered Tiny House on Tracks!

Source: Rubitracks

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseTruckMotorhomeTiny FootprintMicro-HouseOff-road
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!