Insane motorized tiny house laughs at whatever nature throws at it

We've seen a lot of tiny houses over the years, but they continue to surprise us. Case in point is the Rubishack by Canada's Rubitracks, which is a bonkers tiny house that has its own engine and off-road tracks, allowing it to overcome even the most challenging terrain.

Arguably as much a motorhome as it is a tiny house, the Rubishack consists of a heavily modified truck base and a first-generation Cummins engine that has only driven around 240,000 km (almost 150,000 miles).

It's anchored by four bolt-on tracks made by Rubitracks and is four-wheel-drive – or four-track-drive – capable, meaning it can handle rivers, snow, mud and beach.

The actual "house" part of this mobile home is built from wood and has generous glazing, plus a planter at the front. The whole thing has a length of 16 ft (4.8 m) and a width of 7 ft (2.1 m). Its interior is basic but well done and the driver and passenger sit in seats sourced from an old 1970s motorhome that swivel 360 degrees. The double bed is actually placed in front of the driving position, while behind the driver is a seating area and a table.

The Rubishack's passengers sit in seating sourced from an old 1970s campervan Rubitracks

Rubitracks created the Rubishack as a promotional tool rather than a serious attempt at transforming the tiny house scene, so alas this thing isn't about to hit the market any time soon.

The team's videos are well worth a look and show the Rubishack tearing up the landscape through all different types of terrain, as well as the work carried out to put it together.

Cummins Powered Tiny House on Tracks!

Source: Rubitracks