Compact but capable tiny house is ready for off-grid adventure

By Adam Williams
September 23, 2024
The Sea Chord is a compact tiny house that's packed with storage space and can run off-the-grid
The Sea Chord is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 22 ft (6.71 m)
The Sea Chord is finished in engineered wood and topped by a steel roof
The Sea Chord gets power from a standard RV-style hookup or roof-based solar panels
The Sea Chord's interior is finished in utilitarian maple plywood
The Sea Chord is filled with daylight thanks to its generous glazing, which includes a skylight
The Sea Chord's living room includes a large sofa bed
The Sea Chord's kitchen unit features a slide-out dining/work table that can be used from the sofa
The Sea Chord's bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
The Sea Chord's bedroom is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling and a double bed
The Sea Chord's bedroom includes a little additional storage space
The Sea Chord's kitchen includes stainless steel countertops
The Sea Chord's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area for two
The Sea Chord's kitchen includes an oven, induction cooktop, sink, fridge/freezer, and lots of cabinetry
The Sea Chord's kitchen includes a stacked washer and dryer
The Sea Chord's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a composting toilet
The Sea Chord is a compact but fully featured tiny house that's suitable for use as a vacation home or permanent residence. Featuring a utilitarian space-saving interior that's full of storage space, the tiny house can run on or off-the-grid.

The Sea Chord, by Modern Tiny Living, has a length of just 22 ft (6.71 m), which makes it a tad longer than European models like the Midgard, but still on the smaller side for a North American tiny house. It's based on a double-axle trailer and is clad in engineered wood, with a steel roof, as well as an exterior storage box and outdoor shower.

Its interior is finished in maple plywood and has lots of glazing, including a skylight, which fills it with daylight, especially in the living room. This features a custom sofa that pulls out into a bed, and there's a useful retractable dining/work table to one side that pulls out from the nearby kitchen unit.

The kitchen itself consists of an oven, induction stove, steel sink, a fridge/freezer, and a stacked washer and dryer, plus a lot of cabinetry and steel worktops. There's a breakfast bar-style dining area for two that also functions as an additional workspace.

The Sea Chord's bathroom is on the opposite side of the home to the living room and is accessed by a sliding door. It includes a small vanity sink, a shower, and a composting toilet.

There's one bedroom in this tiny house, which is reached by storage-integrated staircase, and is a typical tiny house loft space with a low ceiling and a double bed, as well as yet more storage space.

The Sea Chord can either run from a standard RV-style hookup or from solar panels that are installed on the roof and connected to a battery array in the exterior storage box. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

