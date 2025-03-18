© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Clever tiny house maximizes space with flexible, storage-filled interior

By Adam Williams
March 18, 2025
Clever tiny house maximizes space with flexible, storage-filled interior
The Shadow's living room has lots of integrated storage, including an underfloor hatch
The Shadow's living room has lots of integrated storage, including an underfloor hatch
View 14 Images
The Shadow is a compact tiny house that maximizes its available space with a remarkably effective interior layout
1/14
The Shadow is a compact tiny house that maximizes its available space with a remarkably effective interior layout
The Shadow is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 24 ft (7.32 m)
2/14
The Shadow is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 24 ft (7.32 m)
The Shadow's interior is based around its spacious living area, which is raised and has generous glazing
3/14
The Shadow's interior is based around its spacious living area, which is raised and has generous glazing
The Shadow's living room has lots of integrated storage, including an underfloor hatch
4/14
The Shadow's living room has lots of integrated storage, including an underfloor hatch
The Shadow's living room has drawers for additional storage
5/14
The Shadow's living room has drawers for additional storage
The Shadow's U-shaped sofa seats six and can be converted into a guest bed
6/14
The Shadow's U-shaped sofa seats six and can be converted into a guest bed
The Shadow's interior measures 276 sq ft (25 sq m)
7/14
The Shadow's interior measures 276 sq ft (25 sq m)
The Shadow's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
8/14
The Shadow's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Shadow's kitchen includes an oven and induction stove
9/14
The Shadow's kitchen includes an oven and induction stove
The Shadow's kitchen counter is extended to create a small office area
10/14
The Shadow's kitchen counter is extended to create a small office area
The Shadow's bathroom includes a shower, a small sink, and a flushing toilet
11/14
The Shadow's bathroom includes a shower, a small sink, and a flushing toilet
The Shadow's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
12/14
The Shadow's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Shadow's bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed
13/14
The Shadow's bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed
The Shadow's bedroom has a little storage space inside
14/14
The Shadow's bedroom has a little storage space inside
View gallery - 14 images

Tiny house firms are always trying to think up new ways of maximizing every inch of available space. Modern Tiny Living has hit upon a neat approach to this with its Shadow model, which features a living room that seats six, has lots of storage, and also doubles as a guest bed.

The Shadow is based on a double-axle trailer and, at 24 ft (7.32 m), is definitely on the smaller side for a North American tiny house – indeed, it's not all that much larger than compact European models like the Hytta. It's influenced by farmhouse style architecture, is finished in smart siding and has a small storage box outside.

The home's entrance opens onto the living area. This is raised and accessed by a few steps, with the extra height allowing it to provide a lot of storage inside, both with an underfloor hatch and large drawers. As mentioned, the area also seats up to six people, so should be useful for entertaining, and transforms into a guest bed, too.

The Shadow's interior measures 276 sq ft (25 sq m)
The Shadow's interior measures 276 sq ft (25 sq m)

Elsewhere in the tiny house lies the kitchen. This includes an electric oven and two-burner induction stove, with a microwave, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, plus a breakfast bar for two with stool seating. Additionally, the kitchen counter connects onto a small desk area that serves as a home office.

The bathroom is on the opposite side of the house to the living room and is quite compact, with a shower, flushing toilet, and a sink.

There's just one bedroom in the Shadow and it's reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling, plus a double bed and some storage.

The Shadow was recently completed for a customer. We've no word in it's exact price but it's based on Modern Tiny Living's Kokosing series which starts at US$99,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!