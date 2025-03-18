Clever tiny house maximizes space with flexible, storage-filled interior

Tiny house firms are always trying to think up new ways of maximizing every inch of available space. Modern Tiny Living has hit upon a neat approach to this with its Shadow model, which features a living room that seats six, has lots of storage, and also doubles as a guest bed.

The Shadow is based on a double-axle trailer and, at 24 ft (7.32 m), is definitely on the smaller side for a North American tiny house – indeed, it's not all that much larger than compact European models like the Hytta. It's influenced by farmhouse style architecture, is finished in smart siding and has a small storage box outside.

The home's entrance opens onto the living area. This is raised and accessed by a few steps, with the extra height allowing it to provide a lot of storage inside, both with an underfloor hatch and large drawers. As mentioned, the area also seats up to six people, so should be useful for entertaining, and transforms into a guest bed, too.

The Shadow's interior measures 276 sq ft (25 sq m) Modern Tiny Living

Elsewhere in the tiny house lies the kitchen. This includes an electric oven and two-burner induction stove, with a microwave, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, plus a breakfast bar for two with stool seating. Additionally, the kitchen counter connects onto a small desk area that serves as a home office.

The bathroom is on the opposite side of the house to the living room and is quite compact, with a shower, flushing toilet, and a sink.

There's just one bedroom in the Shadow and it's reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling, plus a double bed and some storage.

The Shadow was recently completed for a customer. We've no word in it's exact price but it's based on Modern Tiny Living's Kokosing series which starts at US$99,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living