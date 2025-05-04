© 2025 New Atlas
Plus-size tiny house offers spacious apartment-style living

By Adam Williams
May 04, 2025
The Skyview 400 is a park model tiny house with a generous floorspace of just under 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
The Skyview 400 has a length of 44 ft (13.4 m)
The Skyview 400 features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The Skyview 400's living room includes a sofa and an entertainment center, plus a small coffee table
The Skyview 400's living room can be accessed from the deck or from another door that leads directly outside
The Skyview 400's kitchen includes a breakfast bar
The Skyview 400's kitchen includes a dishwasher, oven and cooktop, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry
The Skyview 400's main bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright and includes a double bed
The Skyview 400's main bedroom includes some storage space
The Skyview 400's bathroom features a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Skyview 400 includes an upstairs loft that can be used as storage space or a bedroom
The Skyview 400's upstairs loft has a low ceiling and has ample room for a double bed
What this tiny house lacks in portability, it makes up for with a remarkably spacious 400 sq ft (37 sq m) layout that isn't too far off the size of a small inner-city apartment, and includes a light-filled living area and large porch.

The Skyview 400 is designed by Utah's Irontown Modular and is a park model, so isn't meant to be moved around often. Indeed, it isn't even based on wheels so will require a crane and truck to place it into position.

It has a length of 44 ft (13.4 m), making it just shy of the largest tiny house we've seen, plus an increased width of 13 ft (3.9 m), helping it feel more like a normal home inside than a typical narrow tiny house. It's accessed through the deck and a glass door.

The living room is very light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and includes a sofa and an entertainment center, plus a second door that leads outside. The kitchen is nearby. This has a breakfast bar for three, an oven and stove, a fridge/freezer, microwave, a dishwasher, and quite a lot of cabinetry.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen and is actually a little more compact than expected, given the supersized nature of the dwelling. It features a flushing toilet, vanity sink, and a shower.

The Skyview 400's master bedroom, meanwhile, is situated on the opposite side of the home to the deck and has ample headroom to move around in, thanks to its position downstairs. It has some storage space, a stacked washer/dryer, and some closet space.

There is one loft in this model and it's reached by a staircase (this has no storage, however there is space beneath that could be used to store things). It has a low ceiling as you'd expect in a tiny house loft and it can be used for storage or as a second bedroom with a double bed.

The Skyview 400 is currently up for sale and starts at US$133,000.

Source: Irontown Modular

