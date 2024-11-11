Traditional shepherd's hut receives a modern tiny house twist

The S'Mouse City Model offers a modern tiny house take on the traditional shepherd's hut. Featuring a very compact but comfortable interior layout, the towable dwelling also comes with optional off-the-grid upgrades.

Used primarily in the UK and France, shepherd's huts served as a convenient way for farmers to get some rest after working in the fields, and are quite popular for home offices, vacation accommodation and even tiny houses.

Designed by Texas-based S'Mouse Tiny House Co., it's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 18 ft (5.5. m), which is definitely on the smaller side for a North American tiny house and even more compact than French models like the Mirasol. Its exterior is clad in white asphalt shingles and cedar shakes, and it features a curving roofline. It also has an exterior storage box.

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in cork paneling and sports a large window that helps increase natural light inside. The entrance opens onto the kitchen. This includes a two-burner electric cooktop, as well as a microwave, a fridge/freezer, plus a coffee machine, sink, and cabinetry.

Nearby is the living room, which doubles as the main bedroom. It contains a sofa bed that folds out into a double, a coffee table, a TV, and lots of underfloor storage thanks to its slightly raised position.

Over on the opposite side of the house lies the bathroom. This looks quite snug and hosts a shower, sink and bath.

In addition to the main sleeping area in the living room, the S'Mouse City Model has a bedroom positioned above the bathroom. This is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling and has a double bed. It's accessed by removable ladder.

The S'Mouse City Model shown starts at US$84,500 and is currently up for rent on Airbnb. Additionally, the firm offers an off-the-grid model to order which includes solar panels for power, a composting toilet on-board water tanks. That one starts at $94,500.

Source: S'Mouse Tiny House Co.