Solar-powered houseboat floats benefits of tiny house design

We previously reported on Crossboundaries' huge Shenzhen rooftop park and now the firm has completed a project on the total opposite end of the size scale. Named the Fàng Sōng, the houseboat is powered by a solar-panel setup and features a space-saving interior that's inspired by tiny house design.

The Fàng Sōng gets its name from the Chinese for relaxation. The impetus for the project came about when the owners found themselves living near the coast for the first time in decades and wanted to enjoy life on the water. Purchasing a vessel, they then commissioned Crossboundaries to transform it into a tiny residence suitable for living and working in.

"Crossboundaries has re-designed a fully solar-powered motorboat with high-end, tiny-home characteristics that enable it to function as a slow-motion traveling nest," explained the firm. "The five-year-old boat caught Marianne's eye, its exterior's resemblance to a bus on the water and the potential for the interior design quickly sparked her interest. With enough space for up to two persons as well as guests, it had the potential to easily become a personal retreat for re-energizing and a cozy getaway to invite friends and family."

The Fàng Sōng's kitchen area includes a sink, fridge, oven, and four-burner propane-powered stove Johanna Link

Considering its tiny house inspiration, its interior is relatively roomy and measures 62 sq m (667 sq ft), spread over one floor. The floating dwelling features generous glazing, much of which is operable, maximizing daylight and ventilation inside. Its decor looks very bright and cheerful, though those contrasting primary reds and yellows are not going to be to everyone's taste.

A fairly large portion of available floor space is taken up by the living area, which hosts a living room with a large sofa bed, shelving, and a work desk overlooking a window. The kitchen looks well-stocked and includes an oven, four-burner propane-powered stove, sink, and a fridge, plus a folding dining table that can be stowed away when not in use.

Additionally, a folding bed can be installed over the helm, and almost the entire dwelling features generous underfloor storage. A pellet stove, remotely controlled by an app, provides heating needs, and there's a terrace area outside with seating.

We've no hard figures on the capacity of its solar panels, which are installed on the facade and rooftop, nor the type of electric propulsion, but Crossboundaries says that during ideal conditions, the tiny houseboat is able to run fully from solar panels and can cruise for around 50 km (31 miles), per day.

The Fàng Sōng's living room includes a large sofa bed, shelving, and a small work space overlooking a window Johanna Link

Looking to the future, the owners next plan to upgrade the Fàng Sōng with a water purification system and some kind of biological sewage treatment unit, allowing the floating residence to stay away from shore for longer periods.

Source: Crossboundaries