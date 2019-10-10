Sonnenschein Tiny House fits lots of storage into compact footprint

New Zealand's Build Tiny recently completed its latest model, the Sonnenschein Tiny House. The compact towable home is designed to offer maximum storage space in its 7.2-m (23-ft)-long frame.

The Sonnenschein (or Sunshine) Tiny House is a little smaller than most of Build Tiny's previous models, like La Sombra, for example, which measure 8 m (26.2 ft). It's based on a double-axle trailer and comprises a steel frame and blue vinyl siding, with a poplar core plywood interior.

Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa that pulls out into a double bed and has integrated storage space. The area also features overhead storage lockers and a small swivel table. A wood-burning stove is installed nearby and there's a small storage loft area above that's accessed by removable ladder.

The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa pulls out into a double bed and features integrated storage space Build Tiny

The kitchen is adjacent. This is quite well stocked for a compact tiny house and has a removable kitchen unit on wheels, a dishwasher, sink, and an oven with a four-burner propane-powered hob. Additionally, a fridge and pull-out pantry are integrated into the staircase. Further into the home is the bathroom, which contains a shower, sink, a composting toilet, and a washer/dryer, as well as yet more storage space.

There's just one bedroom in the Sonnenschein Tiny House, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. This has more storage and a small sunken floor section that makes accessing the wardrobe and getting dressed easier as it offers additional headroom.

The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom includes some additional storage space Build Tiny

The Sonnenschein Tiny House gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and was delivered as a turnkey model, with furniture and appliances, for NAD 136,000 (roughly US$85,000).

Source: Build Tiny