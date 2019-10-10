© 2019 New Atlas
Sonnenschein Tiny House fits lots of storage into compact footprint

By Adam Williams
October 10, 2019
Sonnenschein Tiny House fits l...
The Sonnenschein Tiny House cost NZD 136,000 (roughly US$85,000), including furniture and appliances
The Sonnenschein Tiny House cost NZD 136,000 (roughly US$85,000), including furniture and appliances
The Sonnenschein Tiny House features vinyl siding
The Sonnenschein Tiny House features vinyl siding
The Sonnenschein Tiny House is based on a double axle trailer
The Sonnenschein Tiny House is based on a double axle trailer
The Sonnenschein Tiny House comprises a steel frame
The Sonnenschein Tiny House comprises a steel frame
The Sonnenschein Tiny House measures 7.2 m (23 ft)
The Sonnenschein Tiny House measures 7.2 m (23 ft)
The Sonnenschein Tiny House cost NZD 136,000 (roughly US$85,000), including furniture and appliances
The Sonnenschein Tiny House cost NZD 136,000 (roughly US$85,000), including furniture and appliances
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's interior is finished in plywood
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's interior is finished in plywood
The Sonnenschein Tiny House features a wood-burning stove
The Sonnenschein Tiny House features a wood-burning stove
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa pulls out into a double bed and features integrated storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa pulls out into a double bed and features integrated storage space
All of the Sonnenschein Tiny House's windows, including skylights, have mosquito nets installed
All of the Sonnenschein Tiny House's windows, including skylights, have mosquito nets installed
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bathroom includes a washing machine and some more storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bathroom includes a washing machine and some more storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bathroom also includes a shower and composting toilet
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bathroom also includes a shower and composting toilet
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's living room is topped by a small loft
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's living room is topped by a small loft
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's small secondary loft will be used for storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's small secondary loft will be used for storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House has one bedroom, which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
The Sonnenschein Tiny House has one bedroom, which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
Top-down view of the Sonnenschein Tiny House's living room
Top-down view of the Sonnenschein Tiny House's living room
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom includes some additional storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom includes some additional storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's living room has some overhead storage
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's living room has some overhead storage
The Sonnenschein Tiny House has a pull-out pantry
The Sonnenschein Tiny House has a pull-out pantry
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's kitchen has a small dishwasher
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's kitchen has a small dishwasher
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom has a wardrobe
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom has a wardrobe
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom has a small skylight
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom has a small skylight
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sink has a cutting board insert
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sink has a cutting board insert
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's living room has a removable swivel table
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's living room has a removable swivel table
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa has integrated storage
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa has integrated storage
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa turns into a double bed
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa turns into a double bed
The Sonnenschein Tiny House mesures 7.2 m (23 ft) long
The Sonnenschein Tiny House mesures 7.2 m (23 ft) long

New Zealand's Build Tiny recently completed its latest model, the Sonnenschein Tiny House. The compact towable home is designed to offer maximum storage space in its 7.2-m (23-ft)-long frame.

The Sonnenschein (or Sunshine) Tiny House is a little smaller than most of Build Tiny's previous models, like La Sombra, for example, which measure 8 m (26.2 ft). It's based on a double-axle trailer and comprises a steel frame and blue vinyl siding, with a poplar core plywood interior.

Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa that pulls out into a double bed and has integrated storage space. The area also features overhead storage lockers and a small swivel table. A wood-burning stove is installed nearby and there's a small storage loft area above that's accessed by removable ladder.

The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa pulls out into a double bed and features integrated storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's sofa pulls out into a double bed and features integrated storage space

The kitchen is adjacent. This is quite well stocked for a compact tiny house and has a removable kitchen unit on wheels, a dishwasher, sink, and an oven with a four-burner propane-powered hob. Additionally, a fridge and pull-out pantry are integrated into the staircase. Further into the home is the bathroom, which contains a shower, sink, a composting toilet, and a washer/dryer, as well as yet more storage space.

There's just one bedroom in the Sonnenschein Tiny House, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. This has more storage and a small sunken floor section that makes accessing the wardrobe and getting dressed easier as it offers additional headroom.

The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom includes some additional storage space
The Sonnenschein Tiny House's bedroom includes some additional storage space

The Sonnenschein Tiny House gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and was delivered as a turnkey model, with furniture and appliances, for NAD 136,000 (roughly US$85,000).

Source: Build Tiny

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseTrailerHome
