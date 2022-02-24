© 2022 New Atlas
Tadpole Tiny House pulls double duty as classic car trailer

By Adam Williams
February 24, 2022
Tadpole Tiny House pulls doubl...
The Tadpole Tiny House is based on a removable trailer, allowing the owners to use the platform to transport one of their vintage cars
The Tadpole Tiny House is based on a removable trailer, allowing the owners to use the platform to transport one of their vintage cars
Commissioned by a couple who wanted some extra space for guests and are classic car enthusiasts, New Zealand's Build Tiny came up with the idea for the Tadpole Tiny House. The novel towable dwelling sleeps two people comfortably and is based on a removable trailer, allowing it to be used to transport the owners' vintage cars.

The Tadpole Tiny House (so-named because the owners already have a shepherd's hut called the Frog) measures 7 m (23 ft) in length, which is about average for a New Zealand-based tiny house, though small compared to most of the North American models we see nowadays, such as the Magnolia V5 which has a length of 11.5 m (38 ft).

Visitors enter the tiny house through double glass doors to find a large open living space that combines living, sleeping, and kitchen areas. Nearest to the doors is the bedroom, which contains a double bed and some shelving, while adjacent is the living room, which has a TV, sofa, and more shelving.

The kitchen is quite basic, owing to its use as a guest house and not full-time home, and features a fridge, sink, and microwave, plus a breakfast bar for two with stool seating. The bathroom is home to a shower, a small sink, and a composting toilet.

The Tadpole Tiny House is accessed by double glass doors that open up the home to the outside
The Tadpole Tiny House is accessed by double glass doors that open up the home to the outside

When it comes time to use the trailer for transporting a classic car, the house can be simply unbolted from its base, jacked up, and the trailer removed. The trailer then tilts for the car to move onto it and a nose cone is added. It's clearly useful, because the owner reports that he has already used it for 4,000 km (2,485 miles) of towing his cars throughout New Zealand.

The Tadpole Tiny House gets power from a standard grid-based hookup but has also been prewired ready for a future solar panel setup too if preferred. It was delivered as a turnkey build, with the furniture installed, though we've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Build Tiny

