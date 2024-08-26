Easy-to-tow tiny house doubles down on space-saving design

Due to the country's strict towing laws, French tiny houses tend to be a lot smaller and lighter than their US counterparts. That said, few are quite as portable as the Tiny house du Lac by Plume, which despite its length of just 5.4 m (17.8 ft) sleeps two people – or even a family of three, at a squeeze.

The Tiny house du Lac (which translates as Tiny house at the Lake), is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in pre-grayed Douglas fir, with a steel roof. It has a height of 3.5 m (11 ft). Its small dimensions should make it relatively easy to tow around, and Plume suggests it could be a good fit as a rental or vacation home.

To put the tiny home's size into perspective, the Tellico is about four times longer, while even the Hytta is still a little longer. This compact size is reflected inside, which is mostly taken up by one large room. The entrance opens into the kitchen. This is very compact but does contain an induction stove, a small fridge and a sink, plus some cabinetry.

Despite the lack of available floorspace, there is a living room too. It includes a two-person sofa and a small drop-down wall-mounted dining table for up to two people.

The Tiny house du Lac's interior is finished in spruce and poplar plywood SARL Plume

Over at the opposite side to the home's entrance is the bedroom. Plume has taken an interesting approach with this, as it's arranged more like a loft bed than a typical tiny house-style mezzanine bedroom. The double bed itself is accessed by some wooden steps, while the space below could be used as a storage area, or – as Plume suggests – a space for a child's bed, or an extra hangout area for reading.

There's just one separate room in the Tiny house du Lac, and that's the bathroom. It looks very small but the firm did manage to shoehorn in a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet, with a little shelving.

The tiny house du Lac is up for sale now. We've no word on the price of this one but those interested can contact Plume directly.

Source: Plume