Tiny Houses

Tiny house boosts living space with motorized deck and spiral staircase

By Adam Williams
November 10, 2023
Tiny house boosts living space with motorized deck and spiral staircase
The Cascade Mini is topped by a rooftop terrace area that is accessed by a spiral staircase
The Cascade Mini is topped by a rooftop terrace area that is accessed by a spiral staircase
The latest towable dwelling by TruForm Tiny squeezes an impressive amount of living space into a length of just 38 ft (11.5 m). Most notably, the tiny house includes a spiral staircase that provides access to a rooftop terrace, while the ground floor also includes an enclosed porch area and a deck.

The Cascade Mini has a total floorspace of 350 sq ft (32.5 sq m). Visitors enter the home through the main entrance into the kitchen, which occupies the center of the home. This area contains a fridge, a small drawer-style dishwasher, a three-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink and some cabinetry, including a central movable kitchen island.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the living room. This has a sofa, a small coffee table and a fireplace. The living room opens onto the enclosed porch area, bringing daylight into the home and offering a pleasant place to sit. The porch in turn connects to the outdoor deck, which, like Minimaliste's Nomad, is motorized and can be lowered into position using a switch or raised if it's time to tow the home somewhere else. The deck has some additional seating and a fire pit.

As mentioned, the Cascade Mini has a rooftop terrace. This is reached by the spiral staircase from outside and includes another small fireplace plus some seating.

Over on the other side of the kitchen is the bathroom, which boasts a bathtub and a separate shower – a rarity in a tiny house – plus a sink and a composting toilet. Chandelier lighting is installed too.

The bedroom is situated next to the bathroom. It has an unusual configuration for a tiny house, as it's placed on the ground floor but it has a low ceiling, which leaves just enough room for a double bed and a little shelving. However, the low ceiling means that there's also enough space for a loft-based laundry room above with a separate washing machine and dryer, as well as some storage space.

The Cascade Mini is based on a triple-axle trailer and gets power from either a standard RV-style hookup or rooftop solar panels, which are connected to some batteries.

There's no word on the price of this one, but anyone who's interested can contact the firm for details.

Source: TrueForm Tiny

