Tardis-like tiny house sleeps up to eight people under one roof

Despite its relatively modest length of 34 ft (10 m), Mint Tiny House Company's Violet Edition – Scarlett Loft squeezes in three bedrooms, offering an impressive sleeping capacity of six – or even up to eight if a couple don't mind sleeping on a sofa bed.

The Violet Edition – Scarlett Loft is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in wood. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. Its interior layout measures 426 sq ft (almost 40 sq m), spread over two floors, which means it's around mid-size for a North American tiny house nowadays, with some models, like the Tellico, measuring as long as 45 ft.

The main entrance opens onto the living room. This looks compact, which makes sense given that Mint Tiny House Company had to make some compromises to fit everything in. This space contains a sofa, a chair, and a coffee table, and has exposed wooden beams on the ceiling, which are a nice touch. As mentioned, this sofa will need to be a sofa bed to achieve the maximum sleeping capacity.

Nearby is the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar with seating for two, a farmhouse-style sink, a fridge/freezer, plus a propane-powered oven and three-burner stove. It also has butcher block veneer countertops and quite a lot of cabinet space.

Staying on the ground floor, the Violet Edition – Scarlett Loft's bathroom is adjacent to the kitchen and has a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet that can be upgraded for a composting model if preferred.

Finally, at the opposite side of the tiny house to the living room lies the master bedroom. Accessed from the bathroom via sliding door, it has ample headroom thanks to its downstairs position, plus it has a double bed and some storage space, as well as its own separate access point to the outside made up of double glass doors.

The Violet Edition – Scarlett Loft's two other bedrooms are upstairs. One is reached by a storage-integrated staircase, while the other is accessed by ladder. Both are quite similar and have low ceilings but enough space for double beds.

The Violet Edition – Scarlett Loft is currently up for sale for US$117,687 and also has some optional extras, including more storage space and a dishwasher.

Source: Mint Tiny House Company