Tiny Houses

Hardy tiny house gets all the power it needs from the sun

By Adam Williams
March 13, 2025
Hardy tiny house gets all the power it needs from the sun
The Wanda is a hardy tiny house that's designed to sleep up to four people and run off-the-grid
The Wanda is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27 ft)
The Wanda's exterior is finished in hardwearing low-maintenance aluminum
The Wanda features generous glazing to maximize natural light inside
The Wanda's exterior includes a small storage area for its solar panel battery pack
The Wanda's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, though this can be upgraded to a composting or incinerating toilet
The Wanda's bedroom includes a queen-sized bed and integrated storage
The Wanda's kitchen includes an oven and an induction cooktop
The Wanda's kitchen includes a drawer dishwasher
The Wanda's kitchen includes a full-size fridge/freezer
The Wanda features an outdoor shower area
The Wanda's living room includes a sofa bed that sleeps two, as well as a wall-mounted TV
The recently completed Wanda is arranged on one level and sleeps up to four people at a squeeze. It features a hardy exterior that's designed to last and also gets its power from a rooftop-based solar panel array.

The Wanda, by Australia's Tiny Solar Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 8.4 m (27 ft), so is on the smaller side compared to North American tiny houses like the Tellico but is not quite as compact as the European models such as the Cardabelle. It's finished in hard-wearing aluminum and sports an outdoor shower.

Its interior is accessed by a large double glass door that really opens up the home to the outside. This leads to the living room, which looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing. It has a sofa bed that sleeps two and a wall-mounted TV. There are also hidden speakers in the wall which can be used with the TV or a sound system.

Nearby is the kitchen. This looks quite well-stocked for a house of its size and includes a lot of cabinetry, an induction cooktop, an oven, a full-size fridge/freezer, and a small drawer-style dishwasher.

The bathroom is nearby and contains a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. There's a small laundry area with a washer/dryer in there too.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the bathroom lies the bedroom. Thanks to the home being arranged on one level it has ample headroom to stand upright. It features integrated storage and a queen-sized bed, and also boasts generous glazing, including a large window with louvers.

As mentioned, the Wanda comes with an off-the-grid package. It features a rooftop solar panel array that's hooked up to 10.2 kWh of battery storage, however the batteries can be upgraded if required. Other optional extras include the finishes and materials, an extra downstairs bedroom, and a composting or incinerating toilet.

We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Tiny Solar Homes

