Like the previous Alpha and Beta prototypes, the FCET is derived from the Kenworth T680 Class 8 model with the engine swapped out for Toyota's fuel cell technology. In previous tests, the first two trucks logged over 14,000 mi (22,500 km) in and around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The goal is to develop a Shore-to-Store hydrogen infrastructure to move goods in the area, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 500 tons and 0.72 tons of other emissions.