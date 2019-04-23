Toyota unveils latest heavy-duty electric fuel-cell truck to haul cargo around LAView gallery - 3 images
The latest version of Toyota's zero-emissions fuel-cell powered tractor truck was unveiled today in Los Angeles. Developed as part of a joint project with the Kenworth Truck Company, the Port of Los Angeles, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the Fuel Cell Electric heavy-duty Truck (FCET) that runs on hydrogen and produces only water as waste is intended to meet or exceed the performance of a conventional diesel truck.
The FCET builds on Toyota's first two Project Portal Proof of Concept prototype trucks that have been under development since 2017. According to company, the latest iteration will have enhanced capabilities, packaging, and performance, with an estimated range of 300 mi (480 km) that is claimed to be twice the average truck's daily work mileage.
Ten of the advanced trucks will be built as part of the Zero-and-Near-Zero Emission Freight Facilities Project (ZANZEFF), which is being funded in part by a US$41 million award by CARB to the Port of Los Angeles. Beginning later this year, the fleet will be used to haul goods landing in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to destinations across the Los Angeles basin.
Like the previous Alpha and Beta prototypes, the FCET is derived from the Kenworth T680 Class 8 model with the engine swapped out for Toyota's fuel cell technology. In previous tests, the first two trucks logged over 14,000 mi (22,500 km) in and around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The goal is to develop a Shore-to-Store hydrogen infrastructure to move goods in the area, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 500 tons and 0.72 tons of other emissions.
The new fleet will be operated by Toyota Logistics Services, United Parcel Services, Total Transportation Services, and Southern Counties Express. In addition, two new large-capacity heavy-duty hydrogen fueling stations are under development by Shell in Wilmington and Ontario, California, bringing the number of stations in the Los Angeles basin to five.
"Toyota is committed to fuel cell electric technology as a powertrain for the future because it's a clean, scalable platform that can meet a broad range of mobility needs with zero emissions," says Bob Carter, Executive Vice President for Automotive Operations Toyota. "The ZANZEFF collaboration and the innovative Shore-to-Store project allow us to move Heavy-Duty Truck Fuel Cell Electric technology towards commercialization."
Source: Toyota
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more