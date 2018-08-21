The last time we looked in on Trakka, it was focusing on making the VW T6 a burly all-terrain powerhouse with its Trakkadu AT. Now it's pulling focus off the dirt and back onto the pavement with the new Trakkadu 450 S, a model it classifies as "the ultimate city slicker." That doesn't mean 450 S owners won't be able to venture far, far away from downtown, just that the 450 S packs a bit of extra style and more modern conveniences sure to appeal to the new generation of camper van owner.