Called the ion beam shepherd, the new device being investigated by a team of researchers led by Kazunori Takahashi of Tohoku University in Japan Tohoku University would see an unmanned hunter satellite match orbits with a piece of debris, then use the exhaust from its ion thruster to slow down the target until it burns up on re-entry into the atmosphere. In principle, this is as simple as cleaning dust off of a keyboard with a can of compressed air, but in practice, things are bit more complicated.