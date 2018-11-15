Unagi electric kickscooter heads for the hillsView gallery - 7 images
Electric kickscooter rental and ride share schemes are popping up all over the place, but some last mile commuters prefer to buy their own rides. There are many e-scooters available, and newcomer Unagi is busy attracting Kickstarter backers to its design by dangling such features as puncture-proof tires, the choice of a single or twin motor power and enough torque to roll up 15 degree inclines.
There's no denying that the Unagi Scooter is something of a looker. Fashioned from aluminum and carbon fiber, the electric kickscooter comes in two flavors. The E250 model has a 250 W front wheel motor, which can reportedly manage a 6 degree incline, while the E450 variant can roll up a 15 degree hill thanks to a 200 W motor to the front and a 250 W motor at the rear.
Either way, the Unagi has a top speed of 15 mph (24 km/h) and a range of 15.5 miles (25 km) per 4-5 hour charge, together with electronic anti-lock braking, front and rear LED headlights and airless tires that promise a ride free from punctures.
Rather than plonking a chunky external trip computer somewhere up top, the Unagi features a dashboard display down the leg of the T-shaped magnesium alloy handlebars. And the e-scooter benefits from what looks like a painless one-click folding mechanism for transport between rides.
The Unagi project is currently raising production funds over on Kickstarter, where pledge start at US$623. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in February 2019. The video below has more.
Sources: Unagi, Kickstarter
