Arcimoto prototypes Ultimate Fun Machine open-air electric road trike

Until now, the various flavors of Arcimoto's Fun Utility Vehicle have sat somewhere between a Polaris Slingshot and a Can-Am Spyder, but with all-electric drive and a roof. Now the mobility company has blown off the roof for a fully open-air reverse trike named the Roadster.

The Roadster is currently at the prototype stage of development, and is based on the same platform as the other electric rides in Arcimoto's fleet. This means that there's an electric motor at each of the two front wheels for a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h), and it will roll for 102 city-riding miles (165 km) per charge, though losing the upper structure may result in a change to those performance figures.

Where the previous models have featured buggy-like heated seats, this one has motorcycle-like tandem seating and an extended area over the rear wheel for cargo. The front of the Roadster looks pretty similar to that of the Fun Utility Vehicles, with the only major difference being the squat windshield.

Though no solid production plans have been revealed (the teaser video below serves to gauge potential interest as well as showcase a new design), Arcimoto could look at adding this model to its product lineup as soon as the end of this year.

In the meantime, the company has announced its plans for volume production of its electric vehicles (at a rate of 50,000 per year within 24 months) and has partnered with DHL Global Forwarding to expand its direct-to-customer sales model to customers across the US. Home deliveries for the Fun Utility Vehicle will launch in two phases, concentrating efforts on the lower 48 US states initially, and then adding Alaska, Hawaii and international destinations at some point in the future.

The Arcimoto ROADSTER Prototype

Source: Arcimoto