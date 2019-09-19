© 2019 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Arcimoto starts delivering three-wheeled electric FUV to customers

By Paul Ridden
September 19, 2019
Arcimoto's founder and president Mark Frohnmayer prepares the first FUVs for delivery to customers
Arcimoto's founder and president Mark Frohnmayer prepares the first FUVs for delivery to customers
Today, Arcimoto starts delivering Fun Utility Vehicles to its first customers in California, Oregon and Washington. The two-person three-wheeled electric reverse trike has been 12 years in the making, but has now gone into retail production at the company's facility in Eugene, Oregon.

"The FUV represents a significant step toward a sustainable transportation future in which vehicles are fully electric and right-sized for the needs of everyday drivers," said the company's Mark Frohnmayer. "This is a truly significant moment for Arcimoto as we launch retail production and delivery of the Fun Utility Vehicle for the first time in the company’s history."

Retail production of the FUV three-wheeled electric vehicles has begun
Retail production of the FUV three-wheeled electric vehicles has begun

More than 4,000 customers have pre-ordered the FUV, which has dual motors at the front for a top speed of 75 mph (120.7 km/h) and EPA range of 102.5 miles (165 km) per charge. The first retail model comes with heated seats and grips, Bluetooth speakers, removable half-doors, and lockable storage at the rear.

It carries a suggested retail price of US$19,900 before credits and rebates, and it's not alone. Other three-wheelers based on the Arcimoto platform include the Deliverator (destined for local and last mile deliveries) and the Rapid Responder (for emergency services and campus security).

Source: Arcimoto

Tags

Urban TransportElectric VehiclesThree-Wheeler
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
