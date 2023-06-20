Compact Ark Zero drives out as UK's most affordable electric vehicle

If you live and work in a sprawling city, driving a big car through bustling streets is unlikely to get you to your destination feeling relaxed. We've recently seen a bunch of compact EVs roll out as more suitable alternatives, and the latest comes from the UK's first all-electric car company.

The Ark Zero follows in the tire tracks of electric quadricycles – or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV) – like the Microlino, Silence S04, the Birò and of course Renault's Mobilize Duo (Twizy), though the London startup behind it is looking to set "a new standard as the country's most affordable electric vehicle."

The boxy two-seater is priced at £5,995 (which converts to about US$7,650 though it's currently available in the UK only), and being electric means that it's exempt from Congestion and Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charges.

Its aluminum monocoque body "forms a solid protective shell around you, offering enhanced resistance in case of impact" while helping to keep the overall weight down to 489 kg (1,078 lb). The micro-car measures 2,500 mm (8.2 ft) in length, is 1,202 mm (3.9 ft) wide and stands 1,625 mm (5.3 ft) high, which translates to a parking footprint that's a quarter of the size of a standard UK parking space.

The Ark Zero rolls as a compact electric quadricycle for two, with a 28 mph top speed and a per-charge range of 50.3 miles Ark Motors

Of course, this is no electric hypercar but sports a 2.2-kW motor for a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) and an 80-Ah Li-ion battery offering a WMTC per-charge range of 50.3 miles (~81 km). This combo won't see it venture outside of the city limits, but the could meet the travel requirements of city dwellers given that the average speed on urban classified A roads in the UK is reported to be 17.4 mph and the average daily trip is just 20 miles.

The Ark Zero has a footprint of around a quarter of the size of a UK parking space Ark Motors

The driver sits up front with the passenger behind, and there's reportedly enough room inside for a canine companion as well. It has a turning circle of 8,500 mm (27.8 ft) and features MacPherson Strut suspension to help smooth out bumps in the road. And the UK is enjoying something of an extended heatwave at the moment, so the vehicle's sunroof will doubtless be a welcome addition.

The driver sits up front, and the passenger behind Ark Motors

There's keyless one-button start, hill-assist and a reverse camera. Low-power LED lighting helps with day or night visibility, the vehicle comes with Bluetooth connectivity for streaming tunes to the built-in audio system from a smartphone (with USB charging ports cooked in to help keep devices topped up), and the interior is finished in vegan leather.

The Ark Zero is up for sale now to drivers holding an AM-type (moped) UK licence, with production and delivery expected to take between 14 and 16 weeks. The company's second model is being readied for launch later this year, and autonomous driving tech will join the fleet from 2024 – though no further details are available at this time.

Source: Ark Motors