Novel electric inline skates put the power on your waist

In what shouldn't really come as a surprise, there are now a few different companies offering electric inline skates (aka rollerblades). The AtmosGear skates are unique, however, in that their battery is worn on the user's waist.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the AtmosGears are appropriately enough made by French company AtmosGear.

They're being offered both as frames that can be attached to third-party inline skate boots, and as a complete package that includes a pair of FRSkates boots. Both the frames and the boots are available in color choices of black, white or yellow.

As compared to electric inline skates we've seen from companies such as Escend and Passion Mobility, the AtmosGears look a lot more like traditional rollerblades. That's because the only hardware that makes the skates themselves special is a hub motor in the middle wheel of each one.

The "tire" of each motor wheel can be replaced with an included spare by hand AtmosGear

Both of the motors are powered by a single 280-Wh lithium-ion battery that is carried in an included 3-lb (1.5-kg) fanny pack. In an arrangement that could potentially get a bit fiddly, two separate curly cords run from that battery to the middle wheel of each skate. The motors are controlled via a thumb-switch throttle on an included wireless remote.

According to the designers, moving the battery out of the skates allows them to be lighter and more maneuverable – each frame reportedly weighs just 1.5 lb (680 g) more than a normal one – plus it reduces the likelihood of the battery being damaged as the skates are repeatedly pounded against the asphalt.

Additionally, if the cords are disconnected and the fanny pack isn't worn, the AtmosGears can be used as plain ol' unpowered rollerblades. Even when they are hooked up, releasing the remote's throttle causes them to revert to unpowered mode. That remote, by the way, can also be used for electronic braking and even for going backwards.

The skates' motors are controlled by a wireless remote AtmosGear

As far as specs go, the skates have a top speed of 18 mph (29 km/h) and are claimed to be good for a range of 16 miles (26 km) per charge. They produce enough torque to climb 15% grades, and to accommodate users weighing up to 260 lb (118 kg). Their electronics are IP65 water-resistant, meaning they're able to withstand low-pressure water jets from all directions.

Assuming everything works out, a pledge of €630 (about US$700) will get you a set of frames that you can attach to your own boots, with €770 ($860) required for a frames/boots combo. The planned retail prices are $850 and $1,000, respectively.

You can see the AtmosGears in action, in the video below.

AtmosGear Electric Rollerblades

Sources: Kickstarter, AtmosGear

