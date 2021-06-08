Mig e-kickscooter rolls on fat tires to tackle road or dirt

Italian ebike maker Bad Bike has released a number of interesting rides over the years, including a folding model rocking fat tires and even an ebike and sidecar combo. Now the company has taken to Indiegogo to launch its latest ride, the Mig fat-tire electric scooter.

The Mig's 500-W hub motor to the rear will scoot riders to a top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph) at the most powerful of three ride modes, and is able to tackle inclines of up to 15 percent. And the removable 48-V/10.5-Ah Li-ion battery locked in the slightly humped non-slip wide deck is reckoned to offer a per-charge range of up to 40 km (25 miles).

Though the e-scooter's fat tires are nowhere near as chunky as 2013's Scrooser, or the sit-down Phatty from a few years later, or the more recent Stator, the Mig's 10x4-inch tubeless tires should help you roll over tarmac, gravel and dirt without worrying about your ride being cut short due to punctures.

The magnesium alloy frame can be customized with colored accenting, and can haul riders weighing up to 100 kg (220 lb). The Mig can of course be folded down for between ride transport, tipping the scales at 17.5 kg (38.5 lb) and collapsing to 113 x 42.5 x 56 cm (44.5 x 16.7 x 22 in). It can be carried using the handlebar stem or via an optional carry strap.

Elsewhere, there's a 3.5-inch LED display integrated into the handlebar, which can pair with a smartphone over Bluetooth for deeper dives into trip info and e-scoot status. Front and rear LED lighting are cooked in (with the rear unit also serving as a brake light), together with under-deck green safety lighting for improved visibility, each wheel is accompanied by a fender, and an included kickstand will help with parking up.

The already funded Indiegogo campaign runs until the beginning of July. Pledges start at €643 (about US$780) and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August. The video below shows the Mig in action.

Source: Bad Bike