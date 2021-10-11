Angular e-scooter collapses down to backpack proportions between rides

Four years ago, California-based Blizwheel hit Kickstarter with a pair of electric skates that strap to a user's feet for powered rolling, and then fold flat to be carried in a bag between rides. Now the ESkates are being joined by a folding electric kickscooter.

The standard version of the Blizwheel electric kickscooter comes with a 200-W motor at each wheel for a top speed of up to 12 mph (19 km/h) and a fairly low per-charge range of around 8 miles (13 km). A Pro model is also up for grabs, which rolls with two 300-W motors for a higher top speed of 15 mph (24 km/h) and about 15 miles (24 km) before needing to top up the battery.

Of course the standout feature here is a folding mechanism that sees the e-scoot collapse down to 15.6 x 6.4 x 3.9 inches (396 x 162.5 x 99 mm) for hauling around between rides in a backpack or hand luggage. The standard model tips the scales at 8.8 lb (3.9 kg), and the Pro model weighs in at 11.9 lb (5.4 kg). There's an integrated carry handle to make lugging it around easier, but the e-scoot can also be partly folded to make the front wheel available for rolling along the train platform or sidewalk.

The Blizwheel E-Scooter folds down to backpack or hand luggage proportions Blizwheel

Elsewhere, the frame is constructed using aircraft-grade aluminum, the small chunky wheels offer a ground clearance of 2.4 in (58 mm) for the standard or 3 in (82 mm) for the Pro, and "special PU suspension" (polyurethane) is reported to help smooth out some of the bumps along the way without the manufacturer needing to install heavy springs.

To the top of the telescoping handlebar is a digital dash so riders can see trip and e-scoot info at a glance, there's motor braking and mechanical brakes, as well as front and rear lighting, with turn signaling, for after-dark riding or daytime safety.

Kickstarter pledges for the standard model start at US$299, a version designed to be airline-friendly starts at $479, while you'll need to stump up at least $499 for the Pro. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in May 2022. The video below has more.

Blizwheel E-Scooter: The EV in your Backpack

Source: Blizwheel