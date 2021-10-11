© 2021 New Atlas
Angular e-scooter collapses down to backpack proportions between rides

By Paul Ridden
October 11, 2021
The Blizwheel E-Scooter can collapse down to 15.6 x 6.4 x 3.9 inches
The Blizwheel E-Scooter can collapse down to 15.6 x 6.4 x 3.9 inches
The electric kickscooter has both motor and mechanical braking
The Blizwheel E-Scooter folds down to backpack or hand luggage proportions
Per-charge range for the standard model is up to 8 miles, while a Pro version almost doubles that to 15 miles
The e-scoot features an integrated handle for easy carry between rides
The digital dashboard shows trip and scooter info at a glance
Top speed for the standard version is 12 mph, the Pro model can get up to 15 mph
The Blizwheel E-Scooter can be part folded so it can be rolled along on the front wheel
Front and rear lighting is standard
The standard model has a ground clearance of 2.4 inches, while the Pro model bumps that up to 3 inches
Four years ago, California-based Blizwheel hit Kickstarter with a pair of electric skates that strap to a user's feet for powered rolling, and then fold flat to be carried in a bag between rides. Now the ESkates are being joined by a folding electric kickscooter.

The standard version of the Blizwheel electric kickscooter comes with a 200-W motor at each wheel for a top speed of up to 12 mph (19 km/h) and a fairly low per-charge range of around 8 miles (13 km). A Pro model is also up for grabs, which rolls with two 300-W motors for a higher top speed of 15 mph (24 km/h) and about 15 miles (24 km) before needing to top up the battery.

Of course the standout feature here is a folding mechanism that sees the e-scoot collapse down to 15.6 x 6.4 x 3.9 inches (396 x 162.5 x 99 mm) for hauling around between rides in a backpack or hand luggage. The standard model tips the scales at 8.8 lb (3.9 kg), and the Pro model weighs in at 11.9 lb (5.4 kg). There's an integrated carry handle to make lugging it around easier, but the e-scoot can also be partly folded to make the front wheel available for rolling along the train platform or sidewalk.

The Blizwheel E-Scooter folds down to backpack or hand luggage proportions
Elsewhere, the frame is constructed using aircraft-grade aluminum, the small chunky wheels offer a ground clearance of 2.4 in (58 mm) for the standard or 3 in (82 mm) for the Pro, and "special PU suspension" (polyurethane) is reported to help smooth out some of the bumps along the way without the manufacturer needing to install heavy springs.

To the top of the telescoping handlebar is a digital dash so riders can see trip and e-scoot info at a glance, there's motor braking and mechanical brakes, as well as front and rear lighting, with turn signaling, for after-dark riding or daytime safety.

Kickstarter pledges for the standard model start at US$299, a version designed to be airline-friendly starts at $479, while you'll need to stump up at least $499 for the Pro. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in May 2022. The video below has more.

Blizwheel E-Scooter: The EV in your Backpack

Source: Blizwheel

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

