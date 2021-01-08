© 2021 New Atlas
CityQ is like a four-wheeled electronic-drive ebike

By Ben Coxworth
January 08, 2021
The CityQ has four 20-inch wheels ... but no chain, belt drive or derailleur
A windshield, roof and side doors help protect CityQ riders from the wind and rain
The CityQ has four 20-inch wheels ... but no chain, belt drive or derailleur
The CityQ has a 4-meter (13.1-ft) turning radius
Ebikes may indeed require less pedalling effort than regular bicycles, but most still offer little in the way of cargo capacity or protection from the elements. The CityQ is designed to provide both, along with four-wheeled stability.

Created by Norwegian company CityQ AS, the vehicle is pedalled like a bike, with a 250-watt motor augmenting the rider's pedalling power. However, the pedals aren't directly linked to the drivetrain. Instead, the CityQ features what is simply described as "a software-managed drivetrain – like you find in electric cars."

We're still waiting to hear back about what that entails, although we suspect it may be something like the setup utilized in the Mando Footloose ebike – it uses an alternator to convert the rider's pedalling power into electricity, which is stored in a battery that powers the motor.

Because the motor is amplifying the rider's pedalling power instead of just mirroring it, though, the battery still needs to be pre-charged from an outlet. In the case of the CityQ, one ~5-hour charge of the vehicle's two batteries is said to be good for a range of 70 to 100 km (43 to 62 miles).

A windshield, roof and side doors help protect riders from the wind and rain. The cabin can be configured to seat either two adults (one behind the other), one adult and two children, or one adult and extra cargo space. The vehicle measures 87 cm wide by 155 cm tall by 222 cm long (34.3 by 61 by 87.4 in), weighs a claimed 68 kg (150 lb) and can handle a maximum load of 300 kg (661 lb).

According to its designers, it legally qualifies as an ebike, meaning that it can be driven in bike lanes and other car-free areas. It also doesn't require a driver's license to operate.

There's currently no word on specs such as brakes, suspension and lighting. That said, its electronic drivetrain is claimed to enable features such as automatic gearing, a reverse gear, regenerative braking, a heavy cargo mode and cruise control.

The CityQ is available now for preorder via the company website, with deliveries expected to commence sometime this year. It is priced at €7,450 (about US$9,093), and can be seen in action in the video below.

Potential buyers might also want to check out the four-wheeled electric-assist Podbike, Pedilio, DryCycle, Podride and Armadillo.

Source: CityQ

