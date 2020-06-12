Cocoa Motors finally releases laptop-sized Walkcar electric ride

It's been five years in the making, but the Walkcar from Cocoa Motors is finally up for pre-sale in Japan. The portable electric riding platform is kind of like an electric skateboard but with a deck about the size of a 13-inch laptop.

The overall look of the Walkcar hasn't changed too much since 2015, and much of the time since has been spent developing and tweaking the motor. There are now two drive modes – Sport has a top speed of 16 km/h (10 mph) for a reported per charge range of 5 km (3.1 mi), while normal will get you to 10 km/h (6.2 mph) for 7 km (4.3 mi). And you'll be able to tackle inclines of 10 degrees too.

The platform is fashioned from carbon fiber and aircraft-grade aluminum, is 215 mm long and 346 mm wide (8.5 x 13.6 in) and is said to feature a self-healing paint finish to keep scratches to a minimum. The user rides 74 mm (3 in) above the ground. And the whole shebang weighs in at 2.9 kg (6.4 lb).

The Walkcar can handle inclines of 10 degrees Cocoa Motors

Two locked wheels to the front are driven by the electric motors, while two unlocked trolley-like wheels to the rear allow for turning. Four sensors are embedded into the upper platform, allowing the rider to control the Walkcar by shifting weight – leaning forward to move off and accelerate, back to slow down and to the sides for direction changes. There's an auto stop function too, that sees the platform come to a halt when its sensors detect the rider stepping off.

The Walkcar looks to be easier to master than a Solowheel, and not as cumbersome to carry as an electric kickscooter. Hopefully it will also prove better at tackling small stones or twigs than rollerskates (quads). It's up for pre-sale now for ¥198,000 (about US$1,840, though it's currently available in Japan only). The video below shows the board in action.

【6月9日発売】WALKCAR ウォーカー | COCOA MOTORS.株式会社

Source: Cocoa Motors