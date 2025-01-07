BMX/skateboard mashup looks to electrify your carves and slides

Though pitched as the first of its kind, we have seen something very similar to the Dryft Board as far back as 2011. This new ride is described as a Hybrid Board Cross, and merges elements of a BMX bike, skateboard and drift cart into one fun-loving e-mobility package.

"The Dryft Board is the ultimate joy ride," said Nic Bartolotta, inventor of the Dryft Board. "The joy you get out of it is having a connection to movement that feels both instinctive and exhilarating – like you're in total command of every shift, turn and line you take."

As the name suggests, the Dryft Board is all about "the pure joy that comes from sliding, carving and flowing." It's being produced and marketed by a team of action sports enthusiasts that came together in 2022 to form a California-based startup named Dryft1.

Introducing The Dryft Board

Despite its outward similarities to the sbyke, the Dryft Board doesn't require the rider to employ leg power to move. It features a front-wheel drive with a 500-W hub motor that's capable of speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h). This is juiced by a frame-housed 48-V (698-Wh) UL 2271-compliant battery that's reported good for a per-charge range of between 17 and 20 miles.

At the rear of the bamboo deck is a skateboard truck with independent suspension that rocks a center-mounted caster wheel just in front of it. This caster is fashioned from a proprietary urethane blend and is designed to help riders achieve smooth sideways slides, or can be locked in place for the promise of a stable cruise.

The 16-inch front wheel is wrapped in a 2.5-inch tire and home to a Tektro hydraulic disc brake for reliable stopping power. The frame is fashioned from chromoly steel with illuminated foot pegs and sprouts a BMX-style handlebar sporting a 1,000-lumen dual-beam headlight. The whole shebang weighs in at 67 lb (30 kg), so it's no lightweight but can be separated into two components for easier between-ride transport. It's rated to carry riders tipping the scales at up to 220 lb (~100 kg).

"Across action sports, one of the most sought-after feelings is the ability to slide sideways with control," said company CEO, Ralph Zipper. "The Dryft Board changes that by making sliding accessible to everyone. It's the most joyously freeing feeling imaginable."

The Dryft Board is Dryft1's flagship (and first) product, and will make its first public appearance at Monster Energy AMA Supercross Anaheim on January 11. It's available for purchase now, comes in either blue or black and is priced at US$3,500. A mobile app is in development that will allow riders to locate their Boards, remotely lock, view performance data, search for fun routes and more.

Product page: Dryft Board