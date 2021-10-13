Dual-drive Electrom pedal-electric streamliner enters production

It was four years ago that we first heard about the Electrom, a one-of-a-kind two-wheeled pedal-electric vehicle with a unique dual drivetrain. Well, you will soon have the chance to buy one of the things for yourself … although some assembly will be required.

Created by Canadian cyclist/entrepreneur Fabrizio Cross, the original Electrom LEV (light electric vehicle) was certainly more substantial than an ebike, but narrower and more agile than a three-wheeled, fully-enclosed velomobile. Among other things, it featured a swing-away front fairing, a full LED lighting system with turn indicators and brake lights, plus a rear cargo space that doubled as a sort of "rumble seat" for a passenger.

One feature that really distinguished it, however, was its Generator & Chain Drive system – that system, along with the other features, has been carried over into the production model. Here's how it now works…

At low speeds, two separate drive chains relay the rider's pedalling power to both an onboard generator and directly to the motorized rear wheel. In this way, the rider can push hard to help the low-geared direct-drive rear hub motor as the Electrom gets up to speed or climbs hills. They're assisted by a much lower-geared front hub motor – so yes, the vehicle is in two-wheel-drive at this point.

Once the Electrom reaches a speed of 15 km/h (9 mph), however, the rear-wheel drive chain starts freewheeling, so all of the rider's pedalling power goes into the generator. Because the rear hub motor is now being driven solely by that generator and the battery, the speed at which the rider is pedalling doesn't determine the speed at which the vehicle is travelling.

This means that the rider can continuously pedal at a comfortable rate – around 80 rpm – while using a throttle to control the speed. And as an added bonus, no shifting of gears in necessary. Additionally, the front hub motor automatically shuts off at speeds over 28 km/h (17 mph), putting the Electrom into power-saving rear-wheel-drive while cruising.

The Electrom's Nine Continents 212 rear motor can handle a maximum of 3,000 watts in short bursts, while the Bafang G311 motor is rated up to 600 watts Electrom

According to Cross, one charge of the 2,800-Wh lithium battery pack should be good for a range of up to 200 km (124 miles), with some help from a regenerative braking system. An optional second battery doubles that range. The vehicle has a top speed of 65 km/h (40 mph), although that can be set lower depending on local ebike regulations.

Some of the production-model Electrom's other features include an aluminum monocoque frame with carbon fiber body panels, front and rear suspension, an enclosed (but still accessible) drivetrain, a unique cable steering system, sealant-filled 20 x 2.75-inch Heidenau moped tires, and a 150-liter cargo capacity. The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 155 lb (70 kg), with two batteries installed.

The Electrom offers a comfortable and aerodynamic recumbent seating position Electrom

Cross is currently open to inquiries from prospective buyers of a full Electrom kit. It will be priced at CAD$12,500 (about US$10,050), and should should ship next spring. Depending on market interest, a fully assembled vehicle may subsequently be available sometime down the road.

"Ebikes are great, and for many people they are all that is needed, however, for those who want to take their zero-emissions lifestyle to the next level, there is the Electrom," he tells us. "It will fill the gap between bicycle and car, while still offering the exercise, environmental, and traffic-busting benefits of a bicycle."

You can see the vehicle in action, in the video below.

Electrom Lev Info.mp4

Source: Electrom

