Cargo-hauling electric scooters make for a riveting ride

We've seen a bunch of ebikes roll out recently that are pitched as two-wheeled SUVs. Now the electric scoot is getting in on the cargo-hauling action courtesy of Poland's Jacek Skopinski, who has built seated and stand-up models rocking his signature riveted design.

Both cargo e-scooter models from EV4 feature essentially the same specs. They're each powered by a 250-W rear-hub motor mounted in a spoked 16-inch rear wheel that's powered by a 36-V/10-Ah Li-ion battery pack that sits in a cage above and can be removed for charging indoors.

Top speed is reported to be around 20 km/h (12.5 mph), and per-charge range rolls up to 30 km (18.6 miles). The seated model can also be optioned with a 500-W motor and 48-V/21-Ah battery. There's a 10-inch wheel to the front wrapped in a chunky tire, and stopping power comes courtesy of a rear hydraulic disc brake (a front brake is optional).

Each version is built around an aviation-grade aluminum front-loader frame rocking plenty of rivets, measuring 1.9 m (6.2 ft) in length and riding a width of 40 cm (15.7 in), though the handlebar does exceed that by 10 cm on each side.

EV4's electric stand-up cargo scooter front loader comes with a 50-liter bucket, while the seated model sports a riveted 70-liter box EV4

They're designed to carry small packages up to a maximum weight of 40 kg (88 lb). The seated model sports a rigid cargo box with a 70-liter capacity that has a footprint of 47 x 40 cm (18.5 x 15.7 in) at the bottom and opens out to 77 x 40 cm (30.3 x 15.7 in) at the top, and is 39 cm (15.3 in) high at the back and 27 cm (10.6 in) at the front. The stand-up e-scoot comes with a 70 x 40 x 22-cm (27.5 x 15.7 x 8.6-in), 50-liter plastic bucket. Additionally, the seated model benefits from a folding handlebar and removable saddle.

As you can see from the video below, the cargo e-scoots look like a fun way to get around while carrying gear or shopping – though you'll need to check your local regulations before jumping in.

Skopinski told us that the sit-down model is priced around US$2,230, or $2,760 with lights added, the more powerful motor installed and a bigger battery included as well. A solar panel is optionally available for mounting to the top of the cargo box. The stand-up version comes in at about $1,700. Six color options are available.

First Electric Scooter CARGO Made in Europe | EV4 Cargo Bike

Source: EV4