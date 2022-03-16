Aptly named Beast combines stand-up e-scooting with sit-down karting

Shenzhen-based e-mobility company Fiido is about to return to Indiegogo with another electric ride. This time it's not a nifty folding ebike though, but a powerful off-road e-scoot/go-kart mashup called the Beast – which comes with dual motors, a big battery and full suspension.

Though the majority of electric rides in Fiido's lineup are ebikes, such as the D11 and the X, the company does also have a sit-down folding e-scooter that's also pitched as a mini cargo bike. The Beast is a different proposition altogether, with the company setting about designing an electric off-road scooter that users could also sit on for some low-riding fun.

Rather than just mount a bike-like seat post topped by a saddle on a kickscooter deck, Fiido opted to extend the frame upward at the back and plonk on a deck-wide padded seat – which means that riders can opt for stand-up scooting along loose dirt tracks or a sit-down two-wheel go-karting experience for racing on a track.

As for rolling on public roads, Fiido did shoot footage showing the Beast on twisty stretches of road "to highlight the functionality of the product" but suggests that backers consult local regulations to determine whether or not the scoot/kart hybrid complies with relevant laws.

In kart mode, riders flip out the foot pegs to the front, sit on the padded seat at the back and adjust the multi-angle handlebar stem for comfort Fiido

The Beast rocks a monstrous dual motor setup that puts 500-W to the front and 800-W out back for a top speed of 48 km/h (30 mph), and is reckoned capable of rolling up 40 percent inclines so should be well suited for the kind of terrain encountered while adventuring along mountain trails.

That 1.3 kW of combined motor output is powered by a large 1,536-Wh removable battery that's reported good for around 70 km (43.5 miles) of electric scootkarting in dual-drive mode or 100 km (62 miles) in single motor mode.

A magnesium alloy frame contributes towards a relatively low overall weight of 36.5 kg (80 lb), and the Beast can fold down to 1,310 x 710 x 570 mm (51.5 x 27.9 x 22.4 in) for between ride transport. There's a multi-angle adjustable handlebar stem to accommodate different rider heights, and to adjust for stand-up or sit-down use, and this is topped by a LCD display with USB for charging a smartphone.

The Beast features a 500-W motor to the front and a 800-W motor to the rear Fiido

Users will need to think up a numbered code to punch into the under-seat keypad before unlocking the Beast, rather than carry around – and possibly misplace – a key, and fold-out foot pegs to the front give seated riders somewhere to rest their boots while on the move.

Completing the given specs are dual suspension for a smoother ride, twin hydraulic brakes, 11-inch all-terrain tires surrounding the motorized wheels, integrated lighting front and back, and a kickstand.

Like many of Fiido's electric rides, the Beast is due to launch on Indiegogo shortly. The scootkart is expected retail for US$2,399 but early backers could nab one for $1,599. We'll update this post with estimated shipping and any new details when the funding campaign goes live. In the meantime, the video below offers a brief look at the kind of wild ride on offer.

Fiido Beast Innovative design The super combination of E-scooter and Go-kart.

Source: Fiido