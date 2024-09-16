Electric one-wheeler packs a lot into a Pint-size package

While there are now a few different companies that build self-balancing one-wheeled electric skateboards, Future Motion was one of the very first. The California-based firm has just announced the latest addition to its lineup, the small but mighty Pint S.

Future Motion introduced the original Pint back in 2019, as a compact and lower-priced alternative to its XR model (now replaced by the GT). The Pint X followed two years later, with double the range of the base Pint along with a slightly higher top speed. Announced last week, the Pint S improves upon the X model.

The improvements take the form of both hardware and firmware upgrades.

Among the hardware upgrades are flared footpads that offer a 15% larger surface area – thus accommodating larger riders with bigger feet – along with a curved design for increased stability. There's also a rubberized aluminum carrying handle that folds flush with the Pint S when not in use, plus a treaded tire that can be used on both smooth and rough terrain.

Rounding out the hardware upgrades is a 20-mile (32-km) battery range, up from the X's 18-mile (29-km) range.

The mixed-compound Pint Performance Treaded Tire allows the Pint S to go off-road Future Motion

Firmware upgrades include a 20-mph top speed (again, up from 18), increased power for improved acceleration and braking, plus a haptic feedback system that provides riders with both audible and tactile safety alerts.

Finally, users can now utilize a Custom Shaping feature on the Onewheel app to wirelessly tweak advanced ride parameters such as acceleration profile, turning compensation and jump re-engagement.

The Pint S can be carried by its Maghandle Pro Future Motion

Should the Pint S sound like your cup of one-wheeled self-balancing tea, you can buy one now for US$1,400. That said, it's definitely worth noting that all of the firmware upgrades can be made to existing Pint X's.

What's more, all of the hardware upgrades except the increased range can be purchased as extras for the X. The cost of a Pint X with the larger footpads, folding handle and performance tire adds up to $1,480.

You can see the Onewheel Pint S in action, in the video below.

Introducing Pint S: Tuned and Treaded

Source: Onewheel

