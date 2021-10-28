More capable, better performing Onewheel electric boards roll out

The urban e-micromobility mix includes lots of different ways to get around. Some roll on two wheels, others have an extra wheel for stability, and there are microcars too. And then there are Onewheel skateboards. Maker Future Motion has now announced a new flagship and a range-extended Pint model.

Introduced at CES 2014, the Onewheel is a kind of electric skateboard that rocks one huge wheel mid-deck instead of four small wheels underneath. A rider steps on, with one foot either side of the wheel, leans forward and moves off sans remote, with turns tackled in a similar manner to regular skateboards.

Power on, step on, lean forward and ride Future Motion

There have been a few different models released since then, including an extended-range roller and a smaller, cheaper version. Now there's a new series flagship called the GT, and a new Pint X.

"People love Onewheels for all kinds of reasons," said Onewheel inventor and company CEO, Kyle Doerksen. "Some want to move through the world in a way that makes them happy and feel alive and others want to push the limits and tap into a boardsport experience no matter where they are or what season it is. Now we’re introducing dramatically upgraded products for both experienced riders and people joining the movement for the first time."

Future Motion says that the Onewheel GT has been completely redesigned from the ground up. It's been treated to a new higher-powered control system that means the new flagship is able to produce more power and torque at all speeds, which should make for more dynamic performance.

The GT has a per-charge range of up to 32 miles, and a top speed of 20 mph Future Motion

The company boasts that the GT is the first 3-horsepower Onewheel, with the 750-W Hypercore in-wheel motor giving a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) and per-charge range increasing to 32 miles (51.5 km) thanks to the use of 21700 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) cells.

The chunky tire profile has been tweaked for improved carving potential, and there's now a treaded tire option for off-road adventuring. Lighting front and back is reported able to intuitively switch beam direction when the rider does, and the LED headlight shines 300 percent brighter than the XR before it.

The front and rear footpads now have a slightly concave profile and come with "grippier tape" for better control, there's an integrated Maghandle Pro premium carry handle for between-ride transport, and users can deep dive into settings, check battery status and connect with friends via the Onewheel app.

The Pint X comes with more than twice the per-charge range as the base Pint, at up to 18 miles (29 km), and can speed along a little faster too, topping out at 18 mph (29 km/h).

The Pint X rolls for up to 18 miles per charge, and has a top speed of 18 mph Future Motion

There's a handy lightbar near the wheel at the front footpad that can give riders quick-view battery status and mid-ride alerts, and LED lighting front and back is included for after-dark Onewheeling. As with the GT, the Pint X comes with a built-in Maghandle, though not the Pro flavor for this model, with the board tipping the scales some 8 lb lighter than the GT at 27 lb (12.2 kg). And again, users can customize their rides via the companion mobile app.

The Onewheel GT carries a US$2,200 ticket price, while the Pint X costs $1,400. Both boards are on sale now, with monthly financing available to ease the shock to the wallet. The video below has more.

Introducing Pint X & GT: The Next Generation of Onewheel

