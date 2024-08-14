Category bustin' JackRabbit micro bike scoots sweat-free to 20 mph

It's not an ebike as such. And it's not an electric scooter either. It's described as a micro bike, so that's what we'll stick with. The original JackRabbit electric micro bike has now been upgraded for its second generation.

We first stumbled across the JackRabbit electric micro bike back in 2018 when its inventor – former coach Tom Piszkin – launched a funding campaign on Kickstarter.

Back then, the front wheel was smaller than the rear, its overall length came in at 4 ft, the frame-integrated battery pack was good for around 13 miles and its top speed was 18 mph. Since it had footrests and not pedals, it wasn't an ebike in the strictest sense, nor was it a sit-down e-scoot – hence the electric micro bike moniker adopted later.

Version 2.0 followed in 2020, with a slightly larger frame rolling with 20-inch wheels front and back, but the rear wearing a chunkier tire. The designer managed to keep the length the same as before though, and the weight increased by just 3 lb compared to the original to tip the scales at 23 lb (10.4 kg). Top speed got a bump to 20 mph.

A fairly easy heft on and off public transport JackRabbit

A larger and heavier version appeared last year – the XG – and V2.0 seems to have morphed into the JackRabbit OG. Now the company has treated that original ride to a bunch of upgrades for the release of the OG2.

The most noticeable change to the design is the addition of a curved downtube to the now reinforced 6061 aluminum alloy frame. A fresh new patent-pending stem is said to make for a faster fold to get thing into tight storage spaces, with the company also reporting that the new JackRabbit is FAA-compliant – so there's no need to hire transport when you get to your destination by air. The footpegs have been upgraded to "comfy Mega Metal" flavors fashioned from forged aluminum as well.

The OG2 features a 300-W rear-hub motor for "sweat-free" thumb-throttle speeds up to 20 mph (32 km/h) and now comes with three power levels thanks to the addition of a new low-speed indoor mode. A 151.2-Wh UL-compliant battery pack is reported good for more than 10 miles (16+ km) of range, and is removable for charging indoors or for hot-swapping with an optional spare when out and about. An all-new digital display with a battery-saving auto-off feature is included for ride essentials.

At 4ft long and with a new stem making for a faster fold, the JackRabbit OG2 can be thrown in the back of the camper between rides JackRabbit

The electric micro bike rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires – 1.95-inch up front and 2.5-inches to the rear – and stopping power is provided by a single mechanical disc brake at the back. It weighs in a little heavier than its predecessor at 25 lb (11.3 kg), which is still a lightweight between-ride carry, and users can now park up courtesy of an "extra stable" kickstand.

The JackRabbit OG2 has all the hallmarks of a super fun ride – as you can see in the video below – and is on sale now for US$1,249.99. Optional add-ons like a rear basket and suspension seatpost are also available.

ALL-NEW JACKRABBIT OG2

Product page: JackRabbit OG2