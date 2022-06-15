Lime adds e-moto to Long Beach rental fleet for summer-long trial

Shared micromobility outfit Lime has launched a pilot in Long Beach, California, to test a new fleet member. The Citra electric two-wheeler offers seated throttle-only motoring at up to 20 mph, and comes packing the company's latest battery tech.

"We expect riders to quickly fall in love with Citra as the vehicle combines the comfort and practicality of a bike, with the effortlessness of an e-scooter," said Lime president, Joe Kraus in a blog post. "Citra is the perfect way to save money on gas, avoid time wasted in traffic, and alleviate the headaches of hunting for parking this summer and we’re excited about its potential."

The ebike/e-scoot/e-moto mashup is powered by a 750-W rear-hub motor with a peak output of 1,200 watts for a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) via twist throttle. That's the same as you'd get from its Gen4 ebike, but without having to put in any effort at the pedals as the Citra doesn't have any.

The Citra will make use of the company's newest swappable battery, which offers more than twice the capacity of its previous 0.46-kWh modules at almost 1 kWh for a per-charge range of up to 30 miles (48 km).

The all-electric ride features a low-step tube frame with a scooter-like footwell, though since Citra already sports footpegs this area will likely be used to stow a backpack or shipping bag. A lockable cargo/helmet storage box has also been mounted on the rack to the rear of the chunky padded seat.

There's a suspension fork to smooth out some of the bumps along the way, but no rear shock visible in the supplied photos, and its 20-inch wheels are wrapped in 3-inch-wide motorcycle tires. Stopping power comes via dual drum brakes.

The new Lime family member tips the scales at 106 lb (48 kg), and has a maximum payload capacity of 330 lb (150 kg). Front and rear lights are included, plus dinky little turn indicators, and there's a phone mount mid-handlebar that puts navigation apps right in front of the rider.

Completing the given specs is a loud horn rather than a bell, and a y-shaped kickstand that can be deployed from either side of the Citra.

The Long Beach pilot will run through the local summer months, and it's not clear at this point whether Citra will eventually become a permanent member of the Lime fleet and rolled out elsewhere.

Source: Lime