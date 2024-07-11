© 2024 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Watch: Scratch-built electric monowheel rides out with explosive torque

By Paul Ridden
July 11, 2024
Watch: Scratch-built electric monowheel rides out with explosive torque
The Make It Extreme team has created an electric monowheel from scratch
The Make It Extreme team has created an electric monowheel from scratch
View 6 Images
The Make It Extreme team has created an electric monowheel from scratch
1/6
The Make It Extreme team has created an electric monowheel from scratch
A hoverboard was sacrificed to provide the electric monowheel's dual motors
2/6
A hoverboard was sacrificed to provide the electric monowheel's dual motors
The outer wheel, inner chassis and numerous components were all created by the Make It Extreme team
3/6
The outer wheel, inner chassis and numerous components were all created by the Make It Extreme team
The Make It Extreme electric monowheel features dual electric motors, two controllers, a 48-V battery pack, twist throttle, a Shimano brake, a twin shocks
4/6
The Make It Extreme electric monowheel features dual electric motors, two controllers, a 48-V battery pack, twist throttle, a Shimano brake, a twin shocks
The Make It Extreme team hasn't revealed per-charge range or top speed, but has revealed that it was built for a "greater, final speed" than its combustion-engine predecessor, and provides "
5/6
The Make It Extreme team hasn't revealed per-charge range or top speed, but has revealed that it was built for a "greater, final speed" than its combustion-engine predecessor, and provides "explosive torque"
"The sense we get driving this vehicle is really amazing, although it is dangerous during driving it still gives us an incredible experience," reads the project page
6/6
"The sense we get driving this vehicle is really amazing, although it is dangerous during driving it still gives us an incredible experience," reads the project page
View gallery - 6 images

As we noted back in 2018, monowheels are "kind of ridiculous, largely pointless and far from a practical way to get around." So would our minds be changed if crazy builders Make It Extreme swapped out an 1100cc engine for electric drive?

As we look to clean up our transport act, the world is slowly moving towards an electric future. This means that, although the Make It Extreme guys say they've had "great and fun times" on their ICE-powered monowheel, they need to get with the program.

Enter Project 149, not a teardown and rebuild of the previous contraption but a fresh look where the build procedures were pretty familiar but tweaks and improvements were made in order to create "a more functional and advanced vehicle." The whole creation process is fascinating to watch, as you can see for yourselves below.

I Built An Electric Monowheel From Scratch!

As before, the outer wheel, inner chassis and components were all made from scratch. The 145-cm (57-in) outer wheel was wrapped in a tire mashed together from three motorcycle tires. The two motors were "stolen" from a hoverboard and rehoused in a go-kart tire that's positioned under the banana seat, with coil shocks providing some bump-soaking.

The motorized go-kart wheel turns the outer wheel to zip forward. Motor controllers are connected to a throttle for "explosive torque." And the battery pack is mounted in a frame to the front of the seat and below the handlebar, which is home to a Shimano brake lever as well as the twist throttle. The guys have even installed a side kickstand for an easy park.

So has this fresh build changed our minds about the ridiculous and impractical nature of the monowheel. Nope. Sure it looks super cool, but it's also nasty to control and bloody dangerous to ride. Despite all that, I still want one.

Plans are expected to be added to the team's archive shortly, should you wish to create one of these oddball rollers yourself – assuming you have access to a similar arsenal of machinery and tools.

Source: Make It Extreme

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Urban TransportElectric VehiclesDIYMonowheel
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!