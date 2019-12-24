© 2019 New Atlas
Folding electric kickscooter rolls with self-balancing ease

By Paul Ridden
December 24, 2019
The Mantour X is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign
The Mantour X folding electric kickscooter features an integrated kickstand, or you can just lean it against a wall
The Mantour X has a top speed of 12.4 mph, with acceleration controlled via a thumb throttle
The Mantour X is said to be best suited to smooth pavement
The self-balancing tech means that the Mantour X can be rolled along with minimum effort
At first glance the Mantour X from FlowDot looks like many other compact folding e-kickscooters. But when folded, it stays upright on its front wheel as you roll it smoothly along.

When folded up to 31.6 x 5.4 x 7.1 inch (80.2 x 13.7 x 18 cm) dimensions and the powered Follow Mode is engaged, a custom algorithm ensures that the 16-lb (7.3-kg) electric kickscooter stands up straight so it can be rolled along with "no effort required." The design team says that users can go from folded to ride-ready in under five seconds.

The self-balancing tech means that the Mantour X can be rolled along with minimum effort
Acceleration is via a thumb throttle on the left grip, and the right is where you'll find an electric braking slider switch and a mode button. Extra stopping power is provided by a physical brake to the rear. To the top of the adjustable steering column is an LED display that shows trip info such as speed and remaining charge.

The 240-W front hub motor is reported to offer a top speed of 12.4 mph (20 km/h), while the battery should be good for 12.4 miles of range per four hour charge. Elsewhere, there's an LED headlight is incorporated into the front shell and the e-kickscooter comes with an IP54 waterproof rating. There doesn't look to be any suspension on this thing, with its makers confirming that it's best suited to smooth pavement rather than cobbled streets.

The Mantour X folding electric kickscooter features an integrated kickstand, or you can just lean it against a wall
FlowDot is taking the Kickstarter route to production, with a campaign that's already blown past its modest target with 48 days to go. Pledges start at HKD 2,490 (about US$320) and, should all go to plan, shipping is estimated to start in March, 2020. The video below has more.

Mantour X: The Lightweight Foldable Self-Balancing E-Scooter

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
