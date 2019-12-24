Folding electric kickscooter rolls with self-balancing ease

At first glance the Mantour X from FlowDot looks like many other compact folding e-kickscooters. But when folded, it stays upright on its front wheel as you roll it smoothly along.

When folded up to 31.6 x 5.4 x 7.1 inch (80.2 x 13.7 x 18 cm) dimensions and the powered Follow Mode is engaged, a custom algorithm ensures that the 16-lb (7.3-kg) electric kickscooter stands up straight so it can be rolled along with "no effort required." The design team says that users can go from folded to ride-ready in under five seconds.

The self-balancing tech means that the Mantour X can be rolled along with minimum effort FlowDot

Acceleration is via a thumb throttle on the left grip, and the right is where you'll find an electric braking slider switch and a mode button. Extra stopping power is provided by a physical brake to the rear. To the top of the adjustable steering column is an LED display that shows trip info such as speed and remaining charge.

The 240-W front hub motor is reported to offer a top speed of 12.4 mph (20 km/h), while the battery should be good for 12.4 miles of range per four hour charge. Elsewhere, there's an LED headlight is incorporated into the front shell and the e-kickscooter comes with an IP54 waterproof rating. There doesn't look to be any suspension on this thing, with its makers confirming that it's best suited to smooth pavement rather than cobbled streets.

The Mantour X folding electric kickscooter features an integrated kickstand, or you can just lean it against a wall FlowDot

FlowDot is taking the Kickstarter route to production, with a campaign that's already blown past its modest target with 48 days to go. Pledges start at HKD 2,490 (about US$320) and, should all go to plan, shipping is estimated to start in March, 2020. The video below has more.