Urban Transport

Mercedes eScooter aims for last mile commute

By Paul Ridden
October 05, 2020
The eScooter rides on 7.8-inch rubber tires, and is reported road-legal in Germany
The eScooter is a collaborative effort between Mercedes and Micro Mobility Systems AG
The eScooter has a top speed of 12.4 mph and a per charge range of 15.5 miles
The eScooter has a wide deck and dual braking at the rear
Folding electric kickscooters are a convenient way to zip from the transport hub to the office, and can be great fun too. After launching its EQ family of all-electric vehicles, Mercedes now has its eyes on last mile commuters with a folding e-scooter that sports the no-nonsense moniker of eScooter.

A collaborative effort with Switzerland's Micro Mobility Systems AG, the eScooter sports branding from both companies on the steering column. It folds down to 340 mm (13.4 in) from a ready-to-ride height of 1,096 mm (43.1 in), and rocks a wide 145-mm (5.7-in) deck topped with a non-slip coating. And it's built to last, in fact Mercedes says that the eScooter should be good for over 5,000 km (3,100 mi).

The 13.5-kg (29.7-lb) electric kickscooter features a 250-W motor that can peak at 500 watts, with twist-grip throttle control to the right on the handlebar, and a 7.8-Ah/280-Wh battery for about 25 km (15.5 mi) of per charge scooting at up to 20 km/h (12.4 mph). And it's approved for riding on public roads in Germany, but you might want to check with your local authorities before diving in.

It rides on 200-mm (7.8-in) rubber tires front and back, boasts full suspension, has head- and tail-lights, and stopping power comes from one front brake and two more at the rear.

There's a display in the center of the handlebar that shows speed, charge level and riding mode, though the Micro app offers all that and more, including a navigation system, so you can attach your phone to the bracket on the handlebar and use that as a trip computer.

As of writing, there's no word from Mercedes or Micro on availability or pricing for the all-black eScooter, but it does look like a rebadging of the latter's Micro Explorer, which is priced at €1,149.95 (about US$1,350). You can see what's on offer in the video below.

The New Mercedes-Benz eScooter – Last Zero-Emissions Mile

Source: Daimler

