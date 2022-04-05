ONO pedal-electric delivery vehicle carries cargo in swappable modules

For some urban deliveries, a conventional cargo bike is all that's needed. In cases where a bit more of a vehicle is required, however, the modular-loading pedal-electric ONO may be just the way to go.

Manufactured by German startup Onomotion, the ONO is designed for use by courier express parcel services. In fact, since the vehicle first debuted in 2020, several such European companies have started utilizing it.

It features a delta trike layout – one wheel in front, two in the back – and measures 340 cm long by 116 cm wide by 205 cm high (133.9 by 45.7 by 80.7 in). The driver/rider sits inside a fully weatherproof windshield-wiper-equipped cab, steering with a set of handlebars, and pedalling to provide propulsion.

Their pedalling power is augmented by two 125-watt rear-wheel-hub electric motors, taking the vehicle to a top assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). Those motors are in turn powered by a quick-swappable 1,400-Wh GreenPack lithium battery, one charge of which is reportedly good for a range of up to 30 km (19 mi) – the range can be doubled by adding a second battery.

The ONO has a width of just 116 cm (45.7 in) Janine Graubaum

Additionally, for starting up from a stop, a throttle can be used to get the ONO up to 6 km/h (4 mph) without pedalling.

One of the vehicle's particularly interesting features, however, is its cargo-carrying system. This setup incorporates caster-wheeled container modules that can be rolled on and off of the vehicle's rear cargo bed via an integrated ramp, electronically coupling and uncoupling with the ONO as needed.

Utilizing these, the operator doesn't have to wait around while individual cargo items are loaded and unloaded. Instead, modules can be preloaded before the ONO arrives for pickup, and unloaded after it has departed from making a delivery.

One of the ONO's container modules is loaded up, prior to coupling with the vehicle Janine Graubaum

Each module has a storage volume of over 2 cubic meters (70.6 cubic ft), and can carry up to 200 kg (441 lb). The ONO itself reportedly tips the scales at 235 kg (518 lb).

Some of the vehicle's other features include GPS tracking, a full lighting system, wing mirrors, an LCD dashboard display, plus an RFID fob which is used to lock and unlock the vehicle, open the container module door, and release the module from the back.

Onomotion is currently offering the ONO to prospective commercial clients in several European countries, either for outright purchase or on a subscription basis – rates for the latter start at €490 (about US$534) per month.

Source: Onomotion

