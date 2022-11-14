Peugeot e-Streetzone electric scooter motors through city streets

Peugeot Motorcycles has revealed an electrified version of its tried and tested 50cc Streetzone combustion-engine scooter that's been motoring around cities for the last 10 years. The e-Streetzone will be available with one or two batteries for up to 112 km of range, as well as a cargo version.

The e-Streetzone can accommodate a single battery or dual batteries under the seat – where a storage compartment big enough for a jet helmet can also be found – and is designed for inner-city riding or short urban trips.

A single battery unit offers a per-charge range of 61 km (38 miles) in Eco mode at up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), or 51 km (31.6 miles) at up to 45 km/h (30 mph) in Boost. Riders can also opt for two batteries and the Eco range goes up to 112 km (69.5 miles) or 96 km (59.6 miles) at the higher Boost speeds. Scooter weight with one battery is 90 kg (198.4 lb), or 102 kg (224.8 lb) with two.

The battery packs can reportedly be removed in a few seconds for charging via a domestic wall socket indoors, with 4.5 hours on charge getting each pack up to 80% capacity. And there's support for fast charging too.

The L1-class e-Streetzone can produce 105 Nm of torque and offer a top speed of 45 km/h, which makes it suitable for clean and quiet zips around the city Peugeot Motorcycles

Elsewhere, the motor produces 105 Nm (77.4 lb.ft) of torque, the scoot benefits from hydraulic suspension front and back and rides on 110/70-12 tires, with disc braking to the front and a drum brake at the rear. There's a two-seat padded saddle, a new LCD dash for at-a-glance battery level, ride mode, speed and distance checks plus a USB charging port for topping up mobile gadgetry while out and about, and a bag hook in the space below the handlebar.

The e-scoot is also being made available as a dual-battery cargo version for package and food delivery businesses, which comes with a single seat only and rear cargo rack capable of hauling up to 20 kg (44 lb), and has been designed "to withstand particularly regular and sustained use."

The 2023 e-Streetzone was first shown at the Paris Motor Show in October and more recently the EICMA trade show in Milan. Peugeot expects the electric scooter to be released in the first half of 2023, with black/blue, white, red and black being the available color options.

Source: Peugeot Motorcycles