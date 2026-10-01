© 2026 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Moonwalker moto shoes learn your gait for ultimate wheeling up to 7mph

By Omar Kardoudi
October 01, 2026
Moonwalker moto shoes learn your gait for ultimate wheeling up to 7mph
Dusk boosts a walker's pace to 7 mph (11 km/h)
Dusk boosts a walker's pace to 7 mph (11 km/h)
View 8 Images
Dusk boosts a walker's pace to 7 mph (11 km/h)
1/8
Dusk boosts a walker's pace to 7 mph (11 km/h)
A running line of LED light traces the shoe's outline
2/8
A running line of LED light traces the shoe's outline
The new AI gait model tells walking, running and jumping apart
3/8
The new AI gait model tells walking, running and jumping apart
An AI gait model adapts to your stride within 10 steps
4/8
An AI gait model adapts to your stride within 10 steps
5/8
Striding ahead on the Moonwalkers Dusk
6/8
Striding ahead on the Moonwalkers Dusk
This is not roller skating, the Moonwalkers are designed to amplify the wearer's walking speed
7/8
This is not roller skating, the Moonwalkers are designed to amplify the wearer's walking speed
Dusk comes in three finishes, so your feet can pick a personality
8/8
Dusk comes in three finishes, so your feet can pick a personality
View gallery - 8 images

Shift Robotics' Moonwalkers Dusk are the lightest motorized shoes the company has built, and it's the first model sized to the wearer's shoe, so no more feeling like you borrowed them from someone else. They glow as you go, and an upgraded AI learns your stride in about 10 steps.

Moonwalkers began in 2022 as a Kickstarter project from Shift Robotics, a Carnegie Mellon spinoff. The first versions were strap-on, eight-wheel motorized skates that pushed a walker's pace to 7 mph (11 km/h). Machine-learning algorithms examined the wearer's gait and adjusted wheel speed to suit.

A 10-wheel commercial version followed, and the business-focused X variant arrived at CES 2024 with four powered and two unpowered wheels. That same layout was used on the Aero model that came after. It added a quieter 350-W motor and a flexing toeplate, and brought in thermal and regenerative management. It kept the 7-mph top speed and a range of 6 to 7 miles (10 to 11 km).

This Is Dusk 🌇 — Lighter. Smoother. Your Size.

Now Dusk takes the same formula further. The brains are a next-generation gait model called S.E.N.S.A., short for Stable, Efficient, Natural, Synchronized, and Adaptive. It uses "intent recognition," which simply means the shoes interpret how you're moving and adjust their assistance in real time. A detector is able to distinguish between walking, running, and jumping, while slope estimation notices changes in grade and tweaks assistance accordingly.

A redesigned Shift app, due in late October, adds a second layer of analysis that learns how well and how evenly you move. It reports five gait signals: speed reserve, propulsion efficiency, push-off power, force symmetry, and step-timing rhythm.

The hardware got its own overhaul too. A two-dimensional living hinge, a flexing joint instead of a rigid pivot, follows the natural roll of the foot. Tabless battery cells, a split-path battery management system and a motor vent that lets air flow through are meant to double continuous power delivery. In internal testing, the company says the range held steady in 95 °F (35 °C) summer heat and 65 °F (18 °C) fall evenings.

A running line of LED light traces the shoe's outline
A running line of LED light traces the shoe's outline

The LED line glows on the ground at the pace of your movement. You can swipe the left foot for indoor mode or the right for shift mode, no phone needed. Straps, exterior plastics and wheel rims swap without tools, and wheels change in about five minutes with hex keys.

Dusk comes in three sizes, and the weight climbs with the shoe. The Small tips the scales at 3.5 lb (1.60 kg) per foot, the Medium at 3.8 lb (1.73 kg) and the Large at 4.2 lb (1.95 kg). Small suits US men's 4 to 6 and women's 5 to 8, Medium covers men's 6 to 9 and women's 8 to 10, and Large handles men's 9 to 13 and women's 10 to 14. Every size tops out at 7 mph (11 km/h), and riders can weigh up to 220 lb (100 kg).

Topping up the battery takes 90 minutes, according to Shift Robotics, and an IP54 rating means the shoes shrug off splashes but would not enjoy a swim. They come in three finishes – cedar, heliotrope, and obsidian – so your feet get to pick a personality. The price of walking at a jogger's pace without breaking a sweat? US$1,199, the same as Aero's launch price.

Product page: Moonwalkers Dusk

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Urban TransportMoonwalkerArtificial IntelligenceWalkAssistive TechnologiesMotorized
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

You can easily fold the Halfbike Pro in seconds to carry on public transport or stow in your car
Urban Transport
Halfbike levels up its bonkers standing bike for a refined commute
Admit it: for the longest time, you've wanted an adult-sized tricycle you can ride around town while standing. Halfbike has been making that dream come true for more than a decade, and it's now got a souped-up three-wheeler to take you places.
The Augment 360 features modern styling a folding rear wheel and a comfy perch to get around town
Urban Transport
27-mph e-moped ends your parking woes with a folding wheel
E-mobility brand Augment's new vehicle is designed for folks who don't want to bother with parking their ride outside. The 360 can fold up and easily roll into an elevator, your apartment, or your office – making city commutes a whole lot easier.
The Blizwheel F0.5 has the range and power for a smooth urban commute
Urban Transport
Fast-fold mini e-scooter powers a smooth urban commute
Chinese mini-transport engineering company Blizwheel has spent years evolving lightweight electric scooters that fold like origami to become small enough to vanish inside a standard backpack. Its latest version is perhaps the best yet.
Like I said, EUCs are for nerds. And I'm definitely, 100% a total nerd. This thing is fun.
Urban Transport
The V9 electric unicycle isn't for the faint of heart (review)
I've never been one to shy away from trying something new, even if it's dangerous, scary, intimidating, daunting, and all the other adjectives that would make most people go "Oh, heck no!" Electric unicycle? Challenge accepted.
Tesla has added its two-seater Cybercab to its robotaxi service, starting in Austin, Texas
Urban Transport
Will your next robotaxi ride be in a Tesla Cybercab?
Tesla quietly rolled out its Cybercabs in Austin, Texas yesterday. That's the company finally making good on its plan bring these vehicles on to public roads about two years after they were first revealed. Will you be able to ride one soon?
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!