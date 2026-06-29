Bonkers stand-up foldable "half bike" levels up for refined commute

Admit it: for the longest time, you've wanted an adult-sized tricycle you can ride around town while standing. Bulgaria-based Halfbike has been making that oddly specific dream come true for more than a decade, and it's now got a souped-up three-wheeler to take you places.

I'll get to the new model in a bit, but let me catch you up in case you haven't seen one of these things before. Halfbike says riding one of its machines is like running, cycling, and skiing all at once. You ride while standing up, without a seat, grabbing on to the fixed handlebars and shifting your body weight to steer.

The company says this gets you a dynamic, fun full-body workout with minimal strain on your knees and joints. Cruising speeds are around 13 mph (20 km/h), and it takes about a week to get the hang of it and ride with ease. It might be better suited for city commutes, as uphill slopes can be challenging on this thing.

Introducing Halfbike Pro

Two models of this foldable bike are currently available, with four gears, a drum brake, and a laser-cut aluminum frame.

The newer Pro model promises improved ergonomics and handling for a more natural riding experience. The frame has been redesigned and fitted with a V-shaped handlebar for better ergonomics, and it's got a larger 20-inch front tire (over the standard Halfbike's 18-incher). Halfbike says you can expect these changes to make the ride smoother, more stable, and more responsive than on the base model.

The Halfbike Pro features a new V-shaped handlebar for more intuitive control Halfbike

Weighing just 24.7 lb (11.2 kg), the Pro can be folded in seconds and lugged on to a bus or subway train, and can be stowed in your car's trunk easily.

The company makes each Halfbike by hand, and ships orders worldwide. The Pro is priced at US$1,299 in the US and internationally; it'll cost you €1,199 if you're based in Europe.

Halfbike says it designed the Pro to offer an enhanced feeling of what it's like to ride this novel contraption Halfbike

If you've got the patience for a learning curve and are intrigued by the idea of a novel riding experience, this might be worth a look.

Product page: Halfbike Pro