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Urban Transport

Bonkers stand-up foldable "half bike" levels up for refined commute

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
June 29, 2026
Bonkers stand-up foldable "half bike" levels up for refined commute
You can easily fold the Halfbike Pro in seconds to carry on public transport or stow in your car
You can easily fold the Halfbike Pro in seconds to carry on public transport or stow in your car
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The Halfbike Pro promises a rigorous workout and a unique feeling of riding on three wheels
1/5
The Halfbike Pro promises a rigorous workout and a unique feeling of riding on three wheels
Halfbike has redesigned the aluminum frame for improved ergonomics
2/5
Halfbike has redesigned the aluminum frame for improved ergonomics
The Halfbike Pro features a new V-shaped handlebar for more intuitive control
3/5
The Halfbike Pro features a new V-shaped handlebar for more intuitive control
You can easily fold the Halfbike Pro in seconds to carry on public transport or stow in your car
4/5
You can easily fold the Halfbike Pro in seconds to carry on public transport or stow in your car
Halfbike says it designed the Pro to offer an enhanced feeling of what it's like to ride this novel contraption
5/5
Halfbike says it designed the Pro to offer an enhanced feeling of what it's like to ride this novel contraption
View gallery - 5 images

Admit it: for the longest time, you've wanted an adult-sized tricycle you can ride around town while standing. Bulgaria-based Halfbike has been making that oddly specific dream come true for more than a decade, and it's now got a souped-up three-wheeler to take you places.

I'll get to the new model in a bit, but let me catch you up in case you haven't seen one of these things before. Halfbike says riding one of its machines is like running, cycling, and skiing all at once. You ride while standing up, without a seat, grabbing on to the fixed handlebars and shifting your body weight to steer.

The company says this gets you a dynamic, fun full-body workout with minimal strain on your knees and joints. Cruising speeds are around 13 mph (20 km/h), and it takes about a week to get the hang of it and ride with ease. It might be better suited for city commutes, as uphill slopes can be challenging on this thing.

Introducing Halfbike Pro

Two models of this foldable bike are currently available, with four gears, a drum brake, and a laser-cut aluminum frame.

The newer Pro model promises improved ergonomics and handling for a more natural riding experience. The frame has been redesigned and fitted with a V-shaped handlebar for better ergonomics, and it's got a larger 20-inch front tire (over the standard Halfbike's 18-incher). Halfbike says you can expect these changes to make the ride smoother, more stable, and more responsive than on the base model.

The Halfbike Pro features a new V-shaped handlebar for more intuitive control
The Halfbike Pro features a new V-shaped handlebar for more intuitive control

Weighing just 24.7 lb (11.2 kg), the Pro can be folded in seconds and lugged on to a bus or subway train, and can be stowed in your car's trunk easily.

The company makes each Halfbike by hand, and ships orders worldwide. The Pro is priced at US$1,299 in the US and internationally; it'll cost you €1,199 if you're based in Europe.

Halfbike says it designed the Pro to offer an enhanced feeling of what it's like to ride this novel contraption
Halfbike says it designed the Pro to offer an enhanced feeling of what it's like to ride this novel contraption

If you've got the patience for a learning curve and are intrigued by the idea of a novel riding experience, this might be worth a look.

Product page: Halfbike Pro

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Urban TransportCyclingFoldable bikeTricycleTrikeExercise
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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