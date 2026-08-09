27-mph e-moped ends your parking woes with a folding wheel

Finnish e-mobility brand Augment's new vehicle is designed for folks who don't want to bother with parking their ride outside. The 360 can fold up and easily roll into an elevator, your apartment, or your office – making city commutes a whole lot easier.

This model is a bit more substantial than your regular stand-up scooter, and that might actually be a good thing. It promises more comfort over bumpy roads, with a roomy seat and large, custom-designed 120/90-R10 tubeless tires.

The 360 weighs just under 80 lb (36 kg), and that makes for agile handling. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes deliver precise stopping power. The aluminum frame with its single-sided fork is IPX4 water-resistant, so you can ride in the rain if it comes to that.

With a motor that makes 77 lb ft (105 Nm) of torque, 2.14 kW of peak power, and 1.2 kW of continuous power, it can tackle hills and stop-and-go traffic. Augment makes it available in a 15-mph (25-km/h) version and a 27-mph (45-km/h) variant, depending on what local regulations allow and what sort of riding you intend to do. They both cost the same.

Large tires allow for a cushioned ride over city streets at up to 27 mph Augment

Flip open the seat, and you can access the removable battery. This gets you about 31 miles (50 km), and it'll charge via a conventional wall socket in about 4.5 hours. You can also opt for a dual battery pack, that will net you 87 miles (140 km) of range.

There's a bit of thoughtful tech in here too: the 360 connects to a mobile app for adjusting riding modes and other settings, and it can be unlocked with an NFC card. Plus, it's got an anti-theft immobilizer mode that locks the rear wheel.

You can use an NFC card to lock and unlock the 360, while the immobilizer keeps the moped safe from thieves by locking the rear wheel Augment

Speaking of the rear wheel, it folds in below the frame to reduce its footprint to a compact 50 x 14 x 46 inches (1265 × 350 × 1180 mm). It's still about 80 lb, which means it'll be hard to pick up and carry – but the idea is to roll it indoors, so you don't need to look for parking outside or worry about thieves trying to run off with it.

It's not tiny, but you should be able to find enough room in most homes and offices to roll in your 360 Augment

I don't do much cycling, but I certainly do need to zip through busy streets across town often. As such, the 360 looks pretty practical for that kind of thing – and I'm really into its minimalist design language that focuses on clean lines.

This model is priced at €1,890 (about US$2,175), which is similar to what you'd pay for recently released ebikes built for city streets. Augment says winter tires and a fast charger will be available. It's presently available to order across several countries in Europe and in the UK; shipping costs an extra €100. The brand says it'll also deliver orders worldwide – so even if you're stateside, this might be worth a look.

The 360's big promise is a Vespa scooter-like ride with the convenience of a folding bike that you can take indoors at your destination – no parking spot needed Augment

Check out the Augment 360 on the company website.