© 2026 New Atlas
Urban Transport

27-mph e-moped ends your parking woes with a folding wheel

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
August 08, 2026
27-mph e-moped ends your parking woes with a folding wheel
The Augment 360 features modern styling a folding rear wheel and a comfy perch to get around town
The Augment 360 features modern styling a folding rear wheel and a comfy perch to get around town
View 6 Images
The Augment 360 features modern styling a folding rear wheel and a comfy perch to get around town
1/6
The Augment 360 features modern styling a folding rear wheel and a comfy perch to get around town
It's not tiny, but you should be able to find enough room in most homes and offices to roll in your 360
2/6
It's not tiny, but you should be able to find enough room in most homes and offices to roll in your 360
Large tires allow for a cushioned ride over city streets at up to 27 mph
3/6
Large tires allow for a cushioned ride over city streets at up to 27 mph
The 360 gets a powerful motor, disc brakes, and even a bit of underseat storage
4/6
The 360 gets a powerful motor, disc brakes, and even a bit of underseat storage
The 360's big promise is a Vespa scooter-like ride with the convenience of a folding bike that you can take indoors at your destination – no parking spot needed
5/6
The 360's big promise is a Vespa scooter-like ride with the convenience of a folding bike that you can take indoors at your destination – no parking spot needed
You can use an NFC card to lock and unlock the 360, while the immobilizer keeps the moped safe from thieves by locking the rear wheel
6/6
You can use an NFC card to lock and unlock the 360, while the immobilizer keeps the moped safe from thieves by locking the rear wheel
View gallery - 6 images

Finnish e-mobility brand Augment's new vehicle is designed for folks who don't want to bother with parking their ride outside. The 360 can fold up and easily roll into an elevator, your apartment, or your office – making city commutes a whole lot easier.

This model is a bit more substantial than your regular stand-up scooter, and that might actually be a good thing. It promises more comfort over bumpy roads, with a roomy seat and large, custom-designed 120/90-R10 tubeless tires.

The 360 weighs just under 80 lb (36 kg), and that makes for agile handling. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes deliver precise stopping power. The aluminum frame with its single-sided fork is IPX4 water-resistant, so you can ride in the rain if it comes to that.

With a motor that makes 77 lb ft (105 Nm) of torque, 2.14 kW of peak power, and 1.2 kW of continuous power, it can tackle hills and stop-and-go traffic. Augment makes it available in a 15-mph (25-km/h) version and a 27-mph (45-km/h) variant, depending on what local regulations allow and what sort of riding you intend to do. They both cost the same.

Large tires allow for a cushioned ride over city streets at up to 27 mph
Large tires allow for a cushioned ride over city streets at up to 27 mph

Flip open the seat, and you can access the removable battery. This gets you about 31 miles (50 km), and it'll charge via a conventional wall socket in about 4.5 hours. You can also opt for a dual battery pack, that will net you 87 miles (140 km) of range.

There's a bit of thoughtful tech in here too: the 360 connects to a mobile app for adjusting riding modes and other settings, and it can be unlocked with an NFC card. Plus, it's got an anti-theft immobilizer mode that locks the rear wheel.

You can use an NFC card to lock and unlock the 360, while the immobilizer keeps the moped safe from thieves by locking the rear wheel
You can use an NFC card to lock and unlock the 360, while the immobilizer keeps the moped safe from thieves by locking the rear wheel

Speaking of the rear wheel, it folds in below the frame to reduce its footprint to a compact 50 x 14 x 46 inches (1265 × 350 × 1180 mm). It's still about 80 lb, which means it'll be hard to pick up and carry – but the idea is to roll it indoors, so you don't need to look for parking outside or worry about thieves trying to run off with it.

It's not tiny, but you should be able to find enough room in most homes and offices to roll in your 360
It's not tiny, but you should be able to find enough room in most homes and offices to roll in your 360

I don't do much cycling, but I certainly do need to zip through busy streets across town often. As such, the 360 looks pretty practical for that kind of thing – and I'm really into its minimalist design language that focuses on clean lines.

This model is priced at €1,890 (about US$2,175), which is similar to what you'd pay for recently released ebikes built for city streets. Augment says winter tires and a fast charger will be available. It's presently available to order across several countries in Europe and in the UK; shipping costs an extra €100. The brand says it'll also deliver orders worldwide – so even if you're stateside, this might be worth a look.

The 360's big promise is a Vespa scooter-like ride with the convenience of a folding bike that you can take indoors at your destination – no parking spot needed
The 360's big promise is a Vespa scooter-like ride with the convenience of a folding bike that you can take indoors at your destination – no parking spot needed

Check out the Augment 360 on the company website.

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Urban TransportScooterElectric Motorcycles
3 comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

While I've never been a fan of yellow, it still somehow looks really good, especially with black wheels and red calipers. Can't go wrong with red calipers.
Urban Transport
RS Jet review: I haven't put gas in my car in three months
It has no traction control nor anti-lock brake capability. There are no safety nets. It's just raw power at the touch of the throttle, and I love it. And yes – it really has been months since I put gas in my car.
You can easily fold the Halfbike Pro in seconds to carry on public transport or stow in your car
Urban Transport
Halfbike levels up its bonkers standing bike for a refined commute
Admit it: for the longest time, you've wanted an adult-sized tricycle you can ride around town while standing. Halfbike has been making that dream come true for more than a decade, and it's now got a souped-up three-wheeler to take you places.
Like I said, EUCs are for nerds. And I'm definitely, 100% a total nerd. This thing is fun.
Urban Transport
V9 electric mono-wheel tempts death but delivers big rewards: Review
I've never been one to shy away from trying something new, even if it's dangerous, scary, intimidating, daunting, and all the other adjectives that would make most people go "Oh, heck no!" Electric unicycle? Challenge accepted.
3 comments
c w
I am about to hold you to specificity:
This is not a moped.
That wheel doesn't fold.
Uncle Anonymous
Nice, and great for that last mile issue. One thing, check the local laws. For example, where I am this would count as a motorcycle, not an ebike or an e-moped, because there are no peddles. That means the driver would need a motorcycle license, bike insurance for the ride and the bike would need to be registered and have a license plate.
Ed Clark
I am mostly interested in the folding mechanism and how much space it occupies when folded. Any pictures or details about that?