Twin-battery long-range ebike aims to be last bike you'll ever need

One of the bestselling ebike brands in the US, Lectric, launched a separate premium brand earlier this month called Monarc. We are already seeing the fruits of that labor with the Marker, its debut ebike built around the idea of replacing car trips entirely instead of supplementing them, for certain scenarios like solo commuting, grocery shopping, or taking your kid to daycare in dry, clear weather.

The new ebike bridges the gap between city travel and off-road adventures, which is not a novel concept in the ebike space. However, the Marker is worth paying attention to thanks to the combination of hardware and backing that should make it useful for years to come.

The Marker is designed for commutes, trails and dirt Monarc

One of the standout features of the Marker is the two UL-certified LG batteries that it ships with. Each is a 720-Wh (48-V/15-Ah) lithium-ion pack that enables travel up to 60 miles (96 km) on a single charge, giving you a total of 120 miles (192 km) per mid-trip swapout. Monarc says that including two swappable batteries out of the box is a first in the industry. We have seen other manufacturers offer dual, or even triple, battery options but such configurations come at extra cost. Monarc includes two batteries in the base price.

Another claimed first from Monarc is the five-year warranty (including motor and batteries) that backs every Marker sold. Monarc is doing this to ensure the Marker doesn’t end up in a landfill in just a few short years.

The Marker, which is available in high-step and step-through configurations, is an adventure ebike meant for all types of terrain. It’s outfitted with a Bafang B750 rear-hub motor that outputs 750 watts of continuous power, peaking at 1,638 watts when you need it most. Torque of 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) should also help conquer hills, while Shimano CUES 9-speed gears make for ride flexibility.

26 x 4-inch (66 x 10 cm) Kenda fat tires are great for off-road adventures with the Marker Monarc

The 26 x 4-inch fat Kenda tires will likely see you heading off-road more than on. And to further help ensure a smooth ride on bumpy terrain, the Marker uses Monarc’s proprietary Gneiss fork with a reverse-arch design that’s reported to be lighter and stiffer than traditional suspension forks. Squeezing the brakes engages its four-piston Talon P4 hydraulic disc calipers, with 203-mm and 180-mm rotors in the front and back, respectively.

The ebike features a lightweight rear rack with a carrying capacity of 66 lb (30 kg), which is compatible with standard panniers and MIK accessories. It also has open-source Molle slots that you can use to secure lightweight cargo, such as backpacks and groceries, and tactical or outdoor gear, such as toolboxes and kayaks.

The Marker has a 3.5-inch color touchscreen in the cockpit for monitoring performance and managing settings. It updates over the air, which is facilitated by your smartphone via the companion app, ensuring that you always have the latest updates as soon as Monarc pushes them out. If you have smart accessories, such as tire pressure monitors, rearview radar, and so on, the unit can communicate with them too.

The Marker is designed for commutes, trails and dirt Monarc

Though its aesthetic will perhaps appeal to outdoor types, it's not designed to win any beauty contests, especially if something like the Esel eUrban or Ares Super Legerra rolled up as contenders. Instead the Marker leads with long range and power, terrain-absorbing fat tires and in-house suspension, a capable cargo rack, and a warranty long enough to actually mean something.

The Marker is available for pre-order now at US$1,999 and will begin shipping from July 13. Colors include Taconite and Cedar for the high-step model and Greenway and Birchwood for the step-through model. After that window closes, the standard pricing will be $2,228.

Monarc Bikes - Meet the Marker

Product page: Monarc Marker