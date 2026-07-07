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Bicycles

Wicked folding bike is a thing of geometric beauty

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 06, 2026
Wicked folding bike is a thing of geometric beauty
This unique design allowed for the inclusion of a rear shock absorber
This unique design allowed for the inclusion of a rear shock absorber
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Good luck taking your eyes off the incredible Tetra
1/5
Good luck taking your eyes off the incredible Tetra
The Tetra folds into a compact shape with its wheels locked in place, and can easily be rolled along on its two additional wheels
2/5
The Tetra folds into a compact shape with its wheels locked in place, and can easily be rolled along on its two additional wheels
WIth its industrial vibe and tubular frame, the Tetra looks unlike any other folding bike on the market
3/5
WIth its industrial vibe and tubular frame, the Tetra looks unlike any other folding bike on the market
This unique design allowed for the inclusion of a rear shock absorber
4/5
This unique design allowed for the inclusion of a rear shock absorber
The tubular space frame allows for additional folds that add stability
5/5
The tubular space frame allows for additional folds that add stability
View gallery - 5 images

A South Korea-based upstart wants to build you a folding bicycle like you've never seen before. Your eye will naturally be drawn to its stunning frame, but there's a lot more to this work of art on wheels.

The Tetra, from Analog Machine Works, features an unusually long tubular space frame with a pair of opposite-facing tetrahedrons in its interconnected structure. That allows for a total of four folds, which makes for a more stable frame – and beautiful proportions.

Unlike some folding bikes – including popular models from Brompton and Birdy – which come with small 16-inch wheels, the Tetra gets 20-inchers for greater comfort over a variety of road surfaces.

Tetra: A Tubular Space-Frame Folding Bike

You'll also notice a linkage-shock system with a hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. That's a big step up in suspension compared to other folding bikes, whose design only really allows for a plastic block to cushion the blow of uneven roads. It's also damping adjustable.

Good luck taking your eyes off the incredible Tetra
Good luck taking your eyes off the incredible Tetra

The Tetra's frame is constructed from chrome-molybdenum steel, and it's paired with a custom crankset, and a 9-speed sprocket plus disc braking from Shimano.

The tubular space frame allows for additional folds that add stability
The tubular space frame allows for additional folds that add stability

The bike folds down compactly, and the wheels handily stay locked together thanks to a little hook. At 28.7 lb (13 kg), it's not the lightest out there, but it should be manageable for most folks. It also comes with little wheels so you can effortlessly hold the handlebar in an upright position and roll the folded bike along sidewalks and hallways.

The Tetra folds into a compact shape with its wheels locked in place, and can easily be rolled along on its two additional wheels
The Tetra folds into a compact shape with its wheels locked in place, and can easily be rolled along on its two additional wheels

Analog Machine Works has been working on the Tetra since 2021; it picked up a bunch of design awards for its prototype over the years, and is finally ready to mass produce this in South Korea.

The brand is currently crowdfunding the Tetra on Kickstarter, where it's competitively pitched at US$2,390 (down from its expected retail price of $3,990). Shipping from South Korea to the US and a few countries in Asia will tack on an additional $160, while it'll be $220 for Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

WIth its industrial vibe and tubular frame, the Tetra looks unlike any other folding bike on the market
WIth its industrial vibe and tubular frame, the Tetra looks unlike any other folding bike on the market

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, and this appears to be Analog Machine Works' first Kickstarter so you might want to keep that in mind when backing the project.

The early bird discount brings the Tetra into the ballpark of what you'd pay for something from Brompton, and there are indeed cheaper 9-speed folding models out there. However, none of them will really turn heads like the Tetra, or offer anything resembling a rear suspension.

Source: Analog Machine Works

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesFoldable bikeFoldableBikesurban transportKickstarterCrowdfunding
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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