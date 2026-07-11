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Bicycles

Torquey ebike makes 8,000 WATTS for off-road tomfoolery over 65 mph

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 11, 2026
Torquey ebike makes 8,000 WATTS for off-road tomfoolery over 65 mph
The rear hub motor is paired with a 95A sine-wave controller to deliver enough power for speeds of 65 mph
The rear hub motor is paired with a 95-A sine-wave controller to deliver enough power for speeds of 65 mph
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The Mudd 72V is all business when it comes to off-road ebiking
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The Mudd 72V is all business when it comes to off-road ebiking
The rear hub motor is paired with a 95A sine-wave controller to deliver enough power for speeds of 65 mph
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The rear hub motor is paired with a 95-A sine-wave controller to deliver enough power for speeds of 65 mph
The Mudd can switch between three riding modes and adjust power delivery on the fly
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The Mudd can switch between three riding modes and adjust power delivery on the fly
You can switch between the Mudd's torque sensor and cadence sensor with the press of a button
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You can switch between the Mudd's torque sensor and cadence sensor with the press of a button
With its fat 24 x 4.0 tires, the Mudd looks like a proper off-roader
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With its fat 24 x 4.0-inch tires, the Mudd looks like a proper off-roader
The DNM air shock and through-axle front fork should make light work of rocky terrain
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The DNM air shock and through-axle fork should make light work of rocky terrain
View gallery - 6 images

Ariel Rider's latest creation is purpose-built for blasting through unforgiving terrain. The Mudd 72V packs enough power to rank it among the fastest ebikes you can buy – and it's got off-road cred to boot.

The brand's been making powerful off-roaders for a while, including the mighty Grizzly we covered a few years ago. The Mudd takes things up a notch with a lightweight build and top-notch componentry for even more speed.

Powering this beast is an oil-cooled hub motor rated for 3,500 W and capable of 8,000 W under pressure. It's housed at the center of the 24-inch rear wheel, and mated to a 95-A sine-wave controller for more than 243 lb.ft (330 Nm) of torque. That's enough to get this up to speeds above 65 mph (104 km/h) with instant acceleration – going from 0-20 mph (0-32 km/h) in just 1.6 seconds.

As you'd expect with that kind of firepower, it's only allowed off-road or on private property.

With its fat 24 x 4.0 tires, the Mudd looks like a proper off-roader
With its fat 24 x 4.0-inch tires, the Mudd looks like a proper off-roader

The Mudd also gets a 72-volt 39-Ah battery, which should get you between 80-120 miles (about 130-195 km), depending on how hard you ride it across its three modes that adjust power delivery. That battery is center-mounted, so you can expect stability at high speeds and more responsive handling than with a weighty battery mounted up on the rear rack.

The Mudd can switch between three riding modes and adjust power delivery on the fly
The Mudd can switch between three riding modes and adjust power delivery on the fly

With that sort of range, you should be able to cover a lot of ground. Switching between the Mudd's torque sensor and cadence sensor modes lets you go from powerful pedal assistance to smoothly munching miles without having to put in a lot of work.

You can switch between the Mudd's torque sensor and cadence sensor with the press of a button
You can switch between the Mudd's torque sensor and cadence sensor with the press of a button

This bike also features also gets fat 24 x 4.0-inch tires, 220-mm four-piston hydraulic brakes, and a four-link 6061 aluminum alloy frame with an MTB-like linkage system that'll take a beating like a champ. You'll also find a DNM air shock and through-axle fork with 100 mm of travel working to make your ride comfortable across all kinds of road surfaces.

The DNM air shock and through-axle front fork should make light work of rocky terrain
The DNM air shock and through-axle fork should make light work of rocky terrain

That's a whole lotta bike at any rate. Ariel Rider has it listed at US$3,999, but it's currently available to pre-order for just $2,799. At that point, it's a lot more affordable than some other ebikes that can go as fast, including the Revolution models from Hi Power Cycles which start at around $11,000.

Product page: Ariel Rider Mudd 72V

View gallery - 6 images

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BicyclesebikesOff-roadPedal-assisted
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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