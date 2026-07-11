Torquey ebike makes 8,000 WATTS for off-road tomfoolery over 65 mph
Ariel Rider's latest creation is purpose-built for blasting through unforgiving terrain. The Mudd 72V packs enough power to rank it among the fastest ebikes you can buy – and it's got off-road cred to boot.
The brand's been making powerful off-roaders for a while, including the mighty Grizzly we covered a few years ago. The Mudd takes things up a notch with a lightweight build and top-notch componentry for even more speed.
Powering this beast is an oil-cooled hub motor rated for 3,500 W and capable of 8,000 W under pressure. It's housed at the center of the 24-inch rear wheel, and mated to a 95-A sine-wave controller for more than 243 lb.ft (330 Nm) of torque. That's enough to get this up to speeds above 65 mph (104 km/h) with instant acceleration – going from 0-20 mph (0-32 km/h) in just 1.6 seconds.
As you'd expect with that kind of firepower, it's only allowed off-road or on private property.
The Mudd also gets a 72-volt 39-Ah battery, which should get you between 80-120 miles (about 130-195 km), depending on how hard you ride it across its three modes that adjust power delivery. That battery is center-mounted, so you can expect stability at high speeds and more responsive handling than with a weighty battery mounted up on the rear rack.
With that sort of range, you should be able to cover a lot of ground. Switching between the Mudd's torque sensor and cadence sensor modes lets you go from powerful pedal assistance to smoothly munching miles without having to put in a lot of work.
This bike also features also gets fat 24 x 4.0-inch tires, 220-mm four-piston hydraulic brakes, and a four-link 6061 aluminum alloy frame with an MTB-like linkage system that'll take a beating like a champ. You'll also find a DNM air shock and through-axle fork with 100 mm of travel working to make your ride comfortable across all kinds of road surfaces.
That's a whole lotta bike at any rate. Ariel Rider has it listed at US$3,999, but it's currently available to pre-order for just $2,799. At that point, it's a lot more affordable than some other ebikes that can go as fast, including the Revolution models from Hi Power Cycles which start at around $11,000.
Product page: Ariel Rider Mudd 72V
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