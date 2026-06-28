Amflow SUV ebike puts DJI super-motor to work on 100+ mile range

Amflow's versatile new ebike breaks out of the brand's eMTB comfort zone. The TL Carbon does everything from city commutes to loaded touring to trail riding, with plenty of power and functionality packed into a lightweight build.

As the name suggests, this beauty features a carbon fiber frame that weighs only 6.4 lb (2.9 kg), making for an overall weight of just under 50 lb (22.6 kg).

That includes a full suspension system developed in partnership with FOX, as well as an 800-Wh battery that affords it a range of 107 miles (172 km).

Introducing Amflow TL: All-Terrain Carbon Electric Touring Bike

Driving the TL is an Avinox M2 mid-drive motor. This beast from drone maker DJI weighs just 5.8 lb (2.6 kg), and makes a commendable 1,100 W of peak power and 92.2 lb.ft (125 Nm) of torque – all while remaining surprisingly quiet. That should help make light work of steep uphill slopes and uneven road surfaces.

Amflow's newest ebike is designed for off-grid trails, city streets, and everything in between Amflow

The TL comes with a rear rack that can hold up to 60 lb (27 kg), and you can add an optional front rack for another 44 lb (20 kg) load. In total, it can carry up to 440 lb (200 kg). You can tack on panniers, a rear child seat, and a cargo or pet trailer as well. Amflow says that even with additional gear, you can expect agile handling on all kinds of terrain.

The TL Carbon can comfortably take on panniers, a trailer, front rack-mounted luggage, and even a child seat Amflow

A SmoothShift electronic shifting system in the drive unit detects when you're about change gears, and shifts the cassette without needing you to pedal. There's also a display built into the top tube that displays offline navigation, and controls to help you stay in your target heart-rate zone.

The display on the top tube reveals turn-by-turn offline directions and a host of controls, including SmoothShift Amflow

Other niceties include traction control for added grip on slippery paths, Apple's Find My support to track your bike's location, and room for a secondary 480-Wh battery that's good for adding another 62 miles (100 km) of range. That's over and above the 800-Wh or 600-Wh swappable battery you choose to load on to your bike.

With its lightweight carbon fiber frame and adjustable setup, you can expect agile handling on the TL Carbon Amflow

That should see you through all kinds of recreational riding and commuting, and it helps that the TL Carbon is easy on the eyes with its handsome beige colorway. It's listed at £3,199 in the UK (which converts to US$4,205); we're waiting on official US pricing info and will update this post when we hear about it. Expect to see this model become available globally shortly after the Eurobike 2026 expo in Frankfurt.

Get a closer look at the TL Carbon on Amflow's UK site.

Source: Amflow