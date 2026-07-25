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Bicycles

Tern's HSD Gen 3 cargo ebike offers heavy hauling in a compact form

By Monica J. White
July 25, 2026
Tern's HSD Gen 3 cargo ebike offers heavy hauling in a compact form
Powered by Bosch’s updated Gen 5 drive system, the new HSD3 delivers smoother, quieter pedal assistance across the updated lineup
Powered by Bosch’s updated Gen 5 drive system, the new HSD3 delivers smoother, quieter pedal assistance across the updated lineup
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Rolling along smoothly on its compact footprint, the third-gen Tern HSD3 easily manages school runs and daily errands without the bulk of a full-size cargo bike
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Rolling along smoothly on its compact footprint, the third-gen Tern HSD3 easily manages school runs and daily errands without the bulk of a full-size cargo bike
Passengers don't need to be kids, the HSD3 can accommodate adults and pooch too
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Passengers don't need to be kids, the HSD3 can accommodate adults and pooch too
The Sun Shield Mini (pictured) or the Rain Shield Mini creates a canopy over the rear rack, keeping kids shielded from harsh sun or sudden downpours
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The Sun Shield Mini (pictured) or the Rain Shield Mini creates a canopy over the rear rack, keeping kids shielded from harsh sun or sudden downpours
Mounted upfront, the Hardshell Hauler provides lockable, weather-resistant storage for securing daily essentials or valuable cargo
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Mounted upfront, the Hardshell Hauler provides lockable, weather-resistant storage for securing daily essentials or valuable cargo
Designed for tight urban living, the HSD3 tilts up onto its rear rack so you can easily roll it into elevators and park it vertically indoors
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Designed for tight urban living, the HSD3 tilts up onto its rear rack so you can easily roll it into elevators and park it vertically indoors
Powered by Bosch’s updated Gen 5 drive system, the new HSD3 delivers smoother, quieter pedal assistance across the updated lineup
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Powered by Bosch’s updated Gen 5 drive system, the new HSD3 delivers smoother, quieter pedal assistance across the updated lineup
View gallery - 6 images

Cargo bikes make a lot of sense on paper. They can take care of school runs, shopping, kids, pets, and the kind of short trips that you really don’t need a car for. The catch is that many of them are large, heavy, and awkward to store, especially if you live in an apartment building with narrow hallways, stairs, elevators, or not quite enough garage space.

Tern's HSD model has been making family cargo-bikes a little less intimidating to own and operate for years now. While it’s fully capable of hauling passengers or bulky cargo, its overall length matches the footprint of a standard city bicycle. Rather than chasing maximum deck length, Tern prioritizes real-world agility for urban riders.

The goal is full cargo bike capability paired with small-bike maneuverability: a versatile family utility rig that can integrate seamlessly into your daily errands without demanding dedicated garage space.

The Sun Shield Mini (pictured) or the Rain Shield Mini creates a canopy over the rear rack, keeping kids shielded from harsh sun or sudden downpours
The Sun Shield Mini (pictured) or the Rain Shield Mini creates a canopy over the rear rack, keeping kids shielded from harsh sun or sudden downpours

The latest (third) generation HSD has been re-engineered around carrying more without becoming a handful. Tern has given it cargo-optimized geometry, a longer wheelbase, a lower center of gravity, and a sturdier frame, all with the goal of making the bike feel more predictable when it’s loaded up.

The key numbers are a 190 kg (419 lb) maximum gross vehicle weight and an Atlas H Rack rated for 80 kg (176 lb). In practical terms, this means the HSD Gen 3 can be set up for more than a light bag or two, taking a child, an adult passenger, a family dog, groceries, or heavier everyday cargo.

It’s also designed to be shared by multiple people in the household. Tern says the HSD Gen 3 suits riders from 4ft11 to 6ft9 (150 to 205 cm), and tipping the scales at up to 286 lb (130 kg), with simple, tool-free stem and seatpost adjustment. The frame has a lower stepover for shorter riders, and parts of it have been strengthened and extended for bigger, taller riders.

Designed for tight urban living, the HSD3 tilts up onto its rear rack so you can easily roll it into elevators and park it vertically indoors
Designed for tight urban living, the HSD3 tilts up onto its rear rack so you can easily roll it into elevators and park it vertically indoors

Storage versatility is another key highlight. The HSD Gen 3 flips upward on its rear rack to park vertically in tight corners, rolls easily onto elevators, or folds flat for loading into an SUV trunk. This makes it far simpler to store inside an apartment or transport on weekend getaways without needing a utility trailer.

The assist side has been updated with Bosch Gen 5 drive systems, which Tern says are lighter, quieter, and more powerful. Some US models are boosted to Class 3, with pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), while the Bosch Smart System adds safety and quality-of-life features like app connectivity, Battery Lock, Report as Stolen, and UL 2849 electrical-system safety certification.

The shifting upgrades may be just as important for everyday riding. The HSD S9i Sport pairs Bosch eShift with a 3X3 NINE internal gear hub and Gates belt drive, while the HSD P10e Sport gets TRP E.A.S.I. automatic wireless shifting. For newer cargo-bike riders, this means less to think about in stop-start traffic, when kids, cars, and cargo are already demanding your attention.

Mounted upfront, the Hardshell Hauler provides lockable, weather-resistant storage for securing daily essentials or valuable cargo
Mounted upfront, the Hardshell Hauler provides lockable, weather-resistant storage for securing daily essentials or valuable cargo

Tern is also leaning on its ecosystem of accessories. For child passengers, you can fit your HSD Gen 3 with a Clubhouse Mini, Storm Box Mini, Sun Shield Mini, or Rain Shield Mini, while Sidekick Footrests help make the rear rack more comfortable for bigger kids or adult passengers. Up front, the Hardshell Hauler adds lockable cargo storage, and other setups cover pets, groceries, and all-weather riding.

The lineup includes four US models: the HSD P5i at US$4,999, HSD P10e Sport at $5,499, HSD P00 at $5,699, and HSD S9i Sport at $7,499. Bikes are due to arrive at shops in Europe and North America in the coming weeks, with other regions following by year-end.

The HSD Gen 3 is firmly a premium cargo bike, and it’s priced accordingly. But the pitch is clear: it’s a compact ebike that can handle short trips, passengers, cargo, and small-space storage better than buying, parking, or running a second car.

Behind The Bike: HSD Gen 3

Product page: Tern HSD

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesTernebikescargo bikePedal-assistedBosch
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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